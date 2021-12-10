Truck Market size in Vietnam to grow by 41,610 Units |Rise in Industrialization and Urbanization to boost growth | Technavio

Discover exact growth variance and successful growth strategies deployed by market players by purchasing our full report.

Truck Market in Vietnam: Growth Drivers

The market is driven by rise in industrialization and urbanization. The substantial growth in the economy increased the rate of industrialization and urbanization in Vietnam. This has resulted in growth in infrastructure development and logistics activities. These factors have increased the demand for light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles to support the progress of industrial development in the country. Besides, the growth in mining and shipping activities in the country has further fueled the demand for trucks, which is driving the growth of the market.

However, the high manufacturing cost of trucks will challenge the growth of the market. Components such as suspension systems, braking systems, and hauling and steering cylinders require a high level of precision during manufacturing, which increases the overall cost of trucks. In addition, the rising cost of raw materials such as stainless steel, cast iron, hardened steel, and other alloys are also contributing to the inflated manufacturing cost of trucks. Moreover, rising maintenance costs and the shortage of skilled drivers are increasing the total cost of ownership for fleet operators. These factors might negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Truck Market in Vietnam: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio segments the truck market in Vietnam by type (domestic and imported) and tonnage (less than 10 T and more than 10 T).

By type, the market witnessed maximum adoption of domestic trucks that are manufactured in Vietnam. The segment is driven by the presence of production facilities by major automobile manufacturers such as Coneco Automobile JSC, Truong Hai Auto Corp., VEAM MOTOR, Tata Motors, Suzuki Corp., Isuzu Motors Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corp. (Hino Trucks). In terms of tonnage, trucks less than 10 tons accounted for maximum sales. The increasing demand for intra-city and inter-city transport of goods is driving their adoption.

Truck Market in Vietnam Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43% Market growth 2022-2026 41,610 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.94 Regional analysis Vietnam Performing market contribution Vietnam at 100% Key consumer countries Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and UD Trucks Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

