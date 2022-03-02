Truck Mirror System Market to grow by USD 3.57 million| Growing Sales of Pickup Trucks in Developed Automotive Markets to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the truck mirror system market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.57 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factors driving the global truck mirror system market growth is the growing sales of pickup trucks in developed automotive markets. The developed automotive markets in North America , such as the US and Canada , witness high popularity and sales of pickup trucks for personal and commercial purposes. For instance, in North America , the US witnessed increased sales of pickup trucks in 2017, registering a growth of approximately 5% over 2016. The prominent automakers operating in the US pickup truck market are Ford Motor, General Motors (GM), and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). GM sold more than 0.95 million pickup trucks in the same year, followed by Ford Motor with about 0.9 million units. Full-size pickup trucks contributed to about 80% of the total pickup truck sales in the US. In Europe , pickup trucks sales witnessed more than 80,000 registrations in the first half of 2017, with the UK being the largest pickup truck market. Thus, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The truck mirror system market report is segmented by Application (Medium and heavy-duty trucks and Light duty trucks) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Europe will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for truck mirror systems in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significantly high production volume of medium- and heavy-duty trucks in countries such as Germany and the UK will facilitate the truck mirror system market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Truck Mirror System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.04 Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABLE PROGRESS INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., Gentex Corp., Hadley, Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG, Modern Auto Plast, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Murakami Corp., Ningbo Jingcheng Car Industry Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Prakant Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Rosco Inc., Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Trantek Automation Corp., Valeo SA, and Velvac Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

