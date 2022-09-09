Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market to Record a CAGR of 4%, CMC Srl and Elliott Equipment Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market report covers the following areas:

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Altec Inc., CMC Srl, CTE S.p.A., Elliott Equipment Inc., Hidrokon Konya Hidrolik Makine Sanayi and Ticaret AS, Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Isoli S.p.A., Klubb Srl, Linamar Corp., Manitex International Inc., Moog Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., Oshkosh Corp., PALFINGER AG, Solem SAS, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and A Time Manufacturing Co. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

CMC Srl - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as non-over center aerial devices.

The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as non-over center aerial devices. Elliott Equipment Inc. - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as B Lift 17 and B Lift 17E.

The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as B Lift 17 and B Lift 17E. Manitex International Inc. - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as SJ 1256 THS.

The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as SJ 1256 THS. Moog Inc. - The company offers truck mounted aerial work platform, namely A62.

The company offers truck mounted aerial work platform, namely A62. PALFINGER AG - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as Telehandlers.

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Utility Sector



Construction Sector



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating

End-user Segments

The utility sector segment will be the largest revenue contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The power industry needs truck-mounted AWPs for maintenance, which is an essential aspect of operations at power generation sites globally. The increase in the demand for energy is supporting the growth in the power construction segment, which is leading to the need for truck-mounted AWPs.

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market vendors

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 938.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.29 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altec Inc., CMC Srl, CTE S.p.A., Elliott Equipment Inc., Hidrokon Konya Hidrolik Makine Sanayi and Ticaret AS, Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Isoli S.p.A., Klubb Srl, Linamar Corp., Manitex International Inc., Moog Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., Oshkosh Corp., PALFINGER AG, Solem SAS, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and A Time Manufacturing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Utility sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Utility sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Utility sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Utility sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Utility sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Construction sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Construction sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Construction sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Altec Inc.

Exhibit 93: Altec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Altec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Altec Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 CTE S.p.A.

Exhibit 96: CTE S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 97: CTE S.p.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: CTE S.p.A. - Key offerings

10.5 Elliott Equipment Inc.

Exhibit 99: Elliott Equipment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Elliott Equipment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Elliott Equipment Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Linamar Corp.

Exhibit 105: Linamar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Linamar Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Linamar Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Linamar Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Manitex International Inc.

Exhibit 109: Manitex International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Manitex International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Manitex International Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Oshkosh Corp.

Exhibit 112: Oshkosh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Oshkosh Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Oshkosh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Oshkosh Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Solem SAS

Exhibit 116: Solem SAS - Overview



Exhibit 117: Solem SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Solem SAS - Key offerings

10.11 Tadano Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Tadano Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Tadano Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Tadano Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Tadano Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Terex Corp.

Exhibit 123: Terex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Terex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Terex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

