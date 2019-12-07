Truck Seals Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Shares 4 Ways to Use Truck Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipping goods from one place to another can be a complex process with countless considerations regarding logistics, maintenance of product quality and the protection of cargo. There can be a host of different shipping regulations to comply with and threats to identify, based on what is being shipped and whether the route is domestic or international. To combat these challenges, many businesses find it beneficial to protect their cargo with a secure, reliable security regimen deterring any tampering or theft while goods are shipped from origin to destination. One of the best tools to seal your shipments can be found in a variety of truck seals. Truck seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, shares insights as to the different models and sizes to fit your company's shipment security needs, and the 4 ways to use truck seals to benefit your business.

Road Tanker Seals: Sealing road tankers is essential to guarantee transportation security. Oftentimes road tankers are transporting valuable and hazardous goods, from oil to chemicals. The nature of the shipments made via these tankers begs for a secure and reliable security system to prevent unauthorized access into the goods. Tankers should be protected with high security intent, which truck seals can provide. To ensure your tanker stays sealed, cable seals and pull-tight plastic seals are two of the best bets you can take on your security.

Container Truck Seals: One of the most common trucks used for cross-country and international shipments, container trucks are usually transporting bulk amounts of goods from point A to point B. Having cargo in containers allows for simple transfers, but it also allows the container to be changing hands more than once. Knowing this, it's necessary to protect what's inside with a reliable truck seal. Cable seals are a great option, but if you're shipping internationally, keep an eye on those regulations to ensure your security is up to par.

International and Domestic Shipping Regulations: There are a variety of regulations for shipments crossing almost every road and ocean. Truck seals are a key part of compliance in a variety of these regulatory efforts, including ISO/PAS 17712, C-TPAT in the US, and the TIR convention for international ground shipments. Ensuring your security regime is filled with high-strength truck seals, like bolt seals or reinforced cable seals, is key to guaranteeing your shipment makes it passed all inspections throughout its journey.

Trailer Truck Seals: Domestically, the transportation industry looks very different than it does internationally. One of the common modes of shipment for domestic routes are trailer trucks, with trailer-style doors to secure goods inside. These trailers can have varying styles and locking mechanisms, but no matter what they are, it's beneficial to your business's security regime to incorporate truck seals for an added layer of protection from theft and tampering. The best seals for these often unique sealing mechanisms are flexible ones, like adjustable strap seals and wire seals, which can be manipulated through holes that may not line up perfectly.

Securing shipments of any kind is important for any business that wants to maintain and protect its assets across the globe. A security seal regime should be a priority for any company shipping domestically, and is required of anyone shipping internationally. Truck seals are the perfect partner to ensure your cargo stays protected and arrives at its destination untouched and unharmed.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing

Related Links

https://seals.com/index.php/all-products

