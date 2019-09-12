PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucks are responsible for hauling massive amounts of goods on land from origin to destination, with thousands of hours logged every day in shipping time. With trucks being such an integral connecting piece of the supply chain, businesses need to ensure that trucks are being fitted with the right security to keep shipments safe from theft and tampering threats. One major piece of truck shipping security is the truck seal, which is essentially a security seal fitted for truck and trailer security. Truck seals manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses everything you need to know about truck seals below.

Two Kinds of Truck Transportation

There are two distinct parts of the trucking industry: domestic routes and international transportation. Both of these industry segments have their own specific requirements, with the latter being a lot stricter when it comes to regulations and security. The strict customs and laws placed on international road transportation make for more challenging routes in comparison to domestic only routes, which have fewer regulations and a lower need for high security seals. Below are a few distinct security seals fit for each route type.

Adjustable Cable Seals or Barrier Seals. Used on containers in international shipping routes, these are high-security seals that comply with transportation regulations like ISO/PAS 17712 and the U.S. C-TPAT. These seals are commonly used to ensure smooth and quick transfers on routes between transportation units.

Adjustable Strap Security Seals and Security Labels. Domestic routes require less security legally, but it's always a good idea to secure cargo. The former seal type is fit for trucks with roll-up style doors, allowing shippers to secure the larger loads. For smaller ones, delivery vans and small trucks usually don't have the fittings for higher security seals, so security labels are a sufficient alternate way to secure shipments.

Fixed-Length and Ring-Type Seals. Another two seal types applicable to domestic shipments, fixed length and ring-type seals are fit for securing large load articulated vehicles with attached trailers. These are the most commonly used domestic transportation vehicle for many goods, and each trailer can vary in the door compatibility with certain security seals. Both of these seals are tampering indicative, promoting higher security. Fixed length seals are also stronger than the thinner pull tight seals, allowing for routine examinations of cargo loads.

There are various different types of security seals out there for trucks of all kinds, but the most important factor to consider is where your trucks will be travelling. Domestic and international routes have drastically different requirements, so do your research on compliance and invest in the right seals for your transportation vehicle fleet.

American Casting & Manufacturing trailer seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries.

