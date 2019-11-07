PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Any company involved in shipping, especially by container, truck, or railcar understands the importance of securing cargo with the right kind of durable, security seal. Keeping cargo secure is critical – and a major component of cargo safety is selecting the proper seal for durability. One of the most frequent concerns that comes with picking the right security seal is the durability; How does the seal hold up in certain conditions? Does it perform best in the shipping conditions of your business? Truck seals manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses security seal durability and the best practices when considering your business's security needs.

Environmental Compatibility: The durability of the seal is highly dependent on the environment the seal will be exposed to on a regular basis. Some environments, like oceanside storage, will cause increased corrosion to metal security seals, lowering the long term durability of the seal. In a salty, corrosive environment, it's wise to go with a plastic security seal instead of a metal one to ensure that tamper-evident features are fully functional. A plastic truck seal will hold up in a corrosive environment, while providing security benefits to your cargo. If salt water isn't a worry, then metal seals may be more fitting for your business's durability needs.

Storage Conditions: Another factor to consider are the conditions the seal will be forced to endure daily. Consider how much transportation will the seal be going through. Will container doors be opening and closing frequently? Are there any high-threat routes that require extra security? A seal can be broken if it's stressed too often, whether it's by hand or from coming into contact with other cargo regularly. In the case of a high-threat area, for example, your business is best off purchasing a high-security seal, such as cable or bolt seals.

Strength Capability: When it comes to security, you may not always need the strongest seal to provide the most effective security for your cargo. While there are regulations in place for international shipments requiring high security seals on all containers, this is not always the case for domestic shipments. In addition, containers in storage for long periods of time may not require high-security seals like those being driven cross-country. High-security seals, like bolt seals, are heavily strength-tested to be marked as high-security and have high durability. Lower security seals, like plastic truck seals, may have a lower breaking strength and durability, but are lower in price and can be just as effective in the right security regime.

Choosing the right security seal can be a confusing process, but having the right information can make the purchasing decision a lot easier. Keeping the above considerations in mind, you can choose the perfect seal, or set of seals, to create the best, most durable security program for your shipments.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing