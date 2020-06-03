Trucking Applauds Chairman DeFazio on Release of Surface Transportation Bill

ARLINGTON, Va., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued the following statement after Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio released the House committee's draft surface transportation reauthorization bill:

"On behalf of ATA members helping move 71 percent of our nation's freight, we applaud Chairman DeFazio for fulfilling his commitment to produce a comprehensive infrastructure bill, and we look forward to working with House Ways & Means Chairman Neal to fund it—with real money.

"This draft legislation contains significant investment in our country's roads and bridges. And while we may not agree on every provision therein, this is a real and commendable step on the part of the committee to advance the process in the House and ultimately arrive at a negotiable solution with the Senate.

"Roads and bridges are not Democrat or Republican. We all drive on them. For the 7.7 million Americans in trucking who do their job each day to move our economy forward, we ask members of Congress to do theirs—and pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill that meets the urgent needs of our economy, our industry and the motoring public."

