Trucking Cheers U.S. Agreement with Mexico, Canada to Lift Tariffs

ARLINGTON, Va., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued this statement today, following news that the Trump Administration had reached an agreement with Canada and Mexico to remove the Section 232 tariffs for steel and aluminum imports from those countries, and for the removal of all retaliatory tariffs imposed on American goods by those countries:

"Trucking and trade are synonymous, and this decision by President Trump is a huge step toward achieving a vital national priority—ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The more than seven million Americans in the trucking industry cheer this decision and will work hard to see ratification of this critically-needed modernization of trade policies with our neighbors to the North and South."

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

