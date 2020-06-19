Trucking Industry Applauds House Advancing Highway Funding Bill

ARLINGTON, Va., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations praised the leaders and members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for their work in advancing the INVEST in America Act to the House floor.

"Chairman DeFazio and the entire committee have produced a solid piece of legislation that authorizes a real and significant increase in funding for our roads and bridges, as well as a broad range of policies to improve highway safety," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "ATA supports this bill and appreciates the hard work the committee members and staff, and we look forward to working with Congress to further improve this important bill as it continues through the process, and securing bipartisan support for an infrastructure investment package that provides real money for our roads and bridges."

"We would like to thank Chairman DeFazio, along with Ranking Member Graves, for the long process of hearings and outreach to build this legislation," said ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express and Southeastern Motor Freight. "The INVEST in America Act is a good bill that will create jobs, strengthen our economy and plots a roadmap to a prosperous future for our industry and all Americans. The Committee bill is a good start and an important step toward doing just that."

