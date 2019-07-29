Trucking Industry Asked To Rank Top Concerns

ARLINGTON, Virginia, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry's not-for-profit research organization, today launched the 2019 Top Industry Issues Survey. The annual survey asks trucking industry stakeholders to rank the top issues of concern for the industry along with appropriate strategies for addressing each issue.

Now in its 15th year, ATRI's annual analysis not only ranks the issues overall but also provides details on where critical topics are ranked differently by motor carriers and professional drivers.

"This survey gives everyone in trucking, from drivers to executives, a chance to weigh in on the industry's most pressing issues and strategies for addressing each. By participating you are helping our industry speak with a collective voice on what is most important to us," said ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle Transportation, LLC, Bangor, Maine.

The results of the 2019 survey will be released at the ATA Management Conference and Exhibition, to be held October 5-9 in San Diego, California.

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to complete the survey available through ATRI's website by clicking here. The survey will remain open through September 20, 2019.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system. You can visit ATRI's website at TruckingResearch.org.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

Related Links

http://www.truckingresearch.org

