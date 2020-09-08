Trucking Industry Asked to Rank Top Concerns

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry's not-for-profit research organization, today launched the 2020 Top Industry Issues Survey. The annual survey asks trucking industry stakeholders to rank the top issues of concern for the industry along with potential strategies for addressing each issue.

Now in its 16th year, ATRI's annual analysis not only ranks the issues overall but also provides details on where critical topics are ranked differently by motor carriers and professional drivers. The report also allows stakeholders to monitor issues over time, to better understand which issues are rising, or falling, in criticality.

"Completing this survey only takes a few minutes, but its impact can be immeasurable. The data ATRI provides maps a course for the industry to speak with a collective voice on our most important issues," said ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express and Southeastern Motor Freight, New Orleans, Louisiana.

The results of the 2020 survey will be released October 27, 2020 as part of the American Trucking Associations Virtual Management Conference & Exhibition.

"This year has been like no other we've seen and understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of the trucking industry's top issues will be a key feature of this year's analysis," said ATRI Senior Vice President Dan Murray.

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to complete the survey available through ATRI's website by clicking here. The survey will remain open through October 16, 2020.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system. You can visit ATRI's website at TruckingResearch.org.

