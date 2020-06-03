Trucking Provides Congress with Roadmap for Safe and Swift Economic Recovery

ARLINGTON, Va., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Randy Guillot, chairman of the American Trucking Associations and president of Triple G Express and Southeastern Motor Freight out of Jefferson, Louisiana, testified before the Senate Commerce Committee on the U.S. trucking industry's response to the COVID-19 crisis—and on the role trucking will play in leading our economic recovery.

Due to the U.S. Senate's social distancing protocols, Guillot testified remotely via video conference from his home state of Louisiana. From his opening remarks:

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trucking industry has been thrust to the forefront of our national consciousness. While most activity ground to a halt across the country, America's 3.5 million professional truck drivers kept moving. These heroes continue serving on the frontlines, ensuring everyone has the goods they need to get through these challenging times.

"We hear the term 'essential' more frequently of late—as America wakes up to the gravity of what essential truly means. Truckers are the difference between a fully-stocked grocery store and one lined with empty shelves. They're why doctors and nurses have PPE to protect themselves. They're how test kits get to hot-spots for local officials to use to fight the virus' spread."

As the country now turns from crisis to recovery, Guillot underscored the industry's unique position to lead the nation's ailing economy to revival. He cited specific policies that lawmakers can pursue to support trucking and accelerate the turnaround effort, including federal infrastructure funding; incentives for fleets to invest in new, safer and more efficient technologies; and liability protections from excessive litigation.

A copy of Guillot's full written testimony can be found here.

