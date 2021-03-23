Trucking Visionary and Logistics Industry Leader Randy Knight, Co-founder of Knight-Swift Transportation, Joins Frontier Global Management LP as Senior Adviser

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Global Management (FGMLP), a U.S.-based investment group, with global strategic investments, announced today that Co-founder and former Chairman of Knight-Swift Transportation Randy Knight has joined the company as a senior adviser.

Knight will advise on FGMLP's strategic logistics-related businesses, across autonomous transportation, smart warehousing, and supply-chain sectors.

Frontier Global Management LP, founded by Joseph Shapiro, an American entrepreneur, has investments in A.I., streaming, cloud, wireless communications, and real-estate. FGMLP is majority owner of Frontier Transportation Inc., a U.S.-based autonomous trucking technology company.

Knight co-founded Knight Transportation in 1989 with his brother and 2 cousins and took the company public in 1994, to eventually become the largest trucking and logistics operator in North America. Knight-Swift Transportation has 20,000+ trucks, 80,000+ trailers, 25,000+ drivers, $6B+ in sales, and consistently ranks the best-performing logistics operator in the industry.

"Randy has unrivaled depth of experience founding and leading the world's largest and most successful trucking transportation company," Shapiro said. "He will bring invaluable knowledge and insight across a range of FGMLP's investment areas, including autonomous transportation and logistics."

Randy said, "I look forward to helping FGMLP build on the success of its logistics businesses."

About Frontier Global Management LP

Frontier Global Management LP is a privately held U.S.-based investment group with global strategic investments. FGMLP invests to maximize long-term value in regional and global developments, and invests in internet and wireless technologies, A.I., 5G, logistics, and real-estate. For more information, please visit www.fgmlp.com .

