Truckload of Smithfield Foods Products En Route to Kentucky Food Bank to Aid Ongoing Recovery from Winter Storm Uri

SMITHFIELD, Va., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. is expediting a truckload of protein donations to God's Pantry Foodbank, a Feeding America food bank in Lexington serving central and eastern Kentucky, to support ongoing recovery efforts following Winter Storm Uri.

The 37,000-pound donation of Smithfield products is part of the company's signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes®, which supports disaster-relief efforts across the U.S. as part of its mission.

"One out of every six people in central and eastern Kentucky face food insecurity," said Michael Halligan, CEO for God's Pantry Food Bank. "Winter storms made it harder to access nutritious food for so many who were already experiencing hunger in the middle of a pandemic. We are relieved and grateful to receive these protein donations from Smithfield to assist us with keeping our communities nourished."

"Smithfield feels a great responsibility to support the communities where our employees live and work," said Jonathan Toms, charitable initiatives manager at Smithfield Foods. "Members of our Smithfield Family in Grayson and other local residents in the surrounding area reached out to make us aware of the significant need following Winter Storm Uri. We are grateful they did and that we are able to help alleviate hunger in the state during this difficult time."

