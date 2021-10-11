Trucknet Enterprise signed an agreement with a subsidiary of the Danish logistics giant, the DSV Group

Mr. Hanan Friedman, CEO and founder of Trucknet Enterprise said: "The agreement signed indicates the trust that the global forwarding giant DSV Solutions S.R.L. has in the technology we developed. This agreement provides a foundation for further future agreements and connections with additional global transport giants."

The agreement was signed with the forwarding and logistics provider in Romania that carries out approximately 150,000 trips a year. It is part of the global DSV group - an international logistics giant operating in more than 80 countries around the world. I believe that success could lead to agreements with other countries in the group.

The agreement with DSV merges with a joint pilot project that the company carried out with the Renault Group during October 2020, in which a connection was made to Renault's bid system. The pilot demonstrated that using Trucknet's platform led to improvement in the efficiency and profitability of logistics services by 17%. In addition, it brought savings of up to € 115,000 in two weeks for 268 trips out of a total of 371 (68% success rate).

DSV provides transport solutions to thousands of companies every day. The use of Trucknet's platform could provide optimization for the Danish transport giant for management of vehicle fleets, options for negotiating with other companies for available space in vehicles and an online bidding system for each tender. The use of our platform minimizes empty truck rides of fleets and subsequently reduces emissions to the atmosphere.

Trucknet began trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange the end of March 2021

Trucknet's platform enables transport and logistics companies to significantly minimize empty rides, by automatically prioritizing available vehicles with other transport companies, through smart matching based on location between empty trucks and cargo.

The sum that Trucknet will receive under the terms of this agreement come from two sources. Following the trial period, Trucknet Romania will receive 3 euros (plus VAT) from DSV for each shipment that DSV carries out using the Trucknet platform. DSV committed to a minimum of 1,000 shipments per month. In addition, DSV will pay Trucknet Romania a monthly maintenance fee of 1,500 euros (plus VAT). However, if DSV carries out more than 3,500 shipments in a month using the Trucknet platform, it will be exempt from paying the maintenance fee for that month.

The company estimates that it will have an additional source of income by virtue of the signed agreement. It is assumed that implementation of the agreement will increase the number of "matches" made, from use of Trucknet's system, for the hundreds of thousands of trucks connected to the platform today through transport companies that have contracts with Trucknet.

The company anticipates that successful cooperation among the parties to the agreement would lead to exposure for Trucknet, while additional companies from the DSV Group would choose to connect to its cloud-based platform.

About the DSV Group

DSV specializes in shipping, transportation and logistics by air, sea and land. The group is active in more than 80 countries around the world and is traded on the Danish Stock Exchange.

https://www.dsv.com/en

About Trucknet

Trucknet developed a cloud-based All-in-One platform based on artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), and machine learning (ML) for efficient and digitalized management of supply chain and transport processes. It offers cross-company automatic matching based on location, with an easy and quick payment solution for the B2B market. The system includes an online tool for calculating carbon emissions.

Trucknet's platform enables transportation and logistics companies to significantly minimize empty rides, by automatically prioritizing available vehicles with other transport and logistics companies, thereby offering matching for empty trucks and available cargo.

Trucknet's solution enables full automation and optimization for road transport, for companies managing commercial vehicle fleets and for customers of logistics services. The system assists companies to significantly lower costs and improve efficiency and profitability through reduction of the number of empty trucks on the roads; air pollution and GHG emissions are reduced with less damage to the environment.

The company aims to establish a unique professional system in the area of shared transport. Trucknet's software platform interfaces with all leading work scheduling systems, TMS and leading telematics systems. Transport companies can improve and optimize vehicle fleet management and sharing of resources, by mutual use of digital documents (without the need to print). Trucknet has developed user-friendly interfaces for the driver and for the end customer offering complete connectivity, monitoring and transparency as well as providing solutions for payment through the system.

Trucknet operates in the international transportation and logistics market, which is valued at about $ 19.36 trillion. As of 2020, the company had approximately half a million trucks connected from some 4,000 companies.

Data from the world on empty trucks: in Europe 27% of trucks on the road run empty, in the United States 36% and in Asia 46%. Trucknet conducted a joint pilot project with the Renault Group during October 2020, in which a connection was made to Renault's bid system that tenders each work order. Through the system, contractors were identified on the basis of their location in relation to Renault's requests. The pilot proved that connection to Trucknet's platform led to improvement in the efficiency and profitability of logistics services by 17%. In addition, it brought savings of up to 115,000 euros in two weeks for 268 trips out of a total of 371 (68% success rate).

The results of the pilot demonstrated the platform's ability to improve efficiency and save transportation costs for logistics companies. This is due to the fact that the Trucknet platform adjusts shipping orders for (transport) contractors, based on their geographical proximity to the location of the cargo, thus, allowing them to submit lower price proposals and save costs.

The company, established in 2016 by CEO Mr. Hanan Friedman, employs about 40 people spread across offices around the world. Trucknet has signed agreements and pilot projects with leading companies in Israel and the world, including DSV, La Poste, DPD, ChronoPost, All Cargo, Israel Post and more.

For additional information, visit: https://trucknet.io/en/

