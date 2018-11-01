Trucks and Electrified Vehicles Spark Strong October Sales for American Honda

- American Honda trucks gain 6.5% to set new October record

- Honda electrified vehicles have best month on record, exceeding 6,000 retail sales for second month in a row

- Honda Pilot sales climb 31% for best October sales; Odyssey rises 15%

- Acura trucks set new October record, gaining 15%

- Acura RDX records best October and second best single month in history, jumping 75%

American Honda

Honda

Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

122,182

54,865

67,317

108,558

51,389

57,169

13,624

3,476

10,148

-4.1%

-14.5%

+6.5%

-5.3%

-14.8%

+5.1%

+7.3%

-10.4%

+15.1%

"With production across our entire Honda and Acura lineups in alignment to meet true consumer demand, we continue to achieve steady and sustainable results as we enter the final two months of the year," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division.

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

The Honda brand enjoyed its 4th best October sales month of all time as trucks again led Honda sales gains, while cars were quietly stealing the show as electrified vehicle sales defied gravity and Accord continued to gain momentum.

  • Honda trucks gained 5.1% on sales of 57,169, a new October record:
    • Pilot set a new October mark, gaining 31.1% on sales of 13,479.
    • Odyssey sales rose 15.1% on sales of 8,403.
    • CR-V sales totaled 27,825 for a gain of 0.2%.
  • Electrified vehicle sales totaled 6,315 in October, setting a second consecutive best-ever monthly record while recording a 4th consecutive month of sales over 5,000 units.

Civic is on track to be America's #1 retail car for the third straight year, far ahead of the competition and earning more Millennial buyers than any other car in America.

 

Odyssey is the #1 retail-selling minivan in America in 2018, demonstrated in part by having the highest average transaction price in the segment.

Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

The Acura RDX nearly eclipsed its best-ever month (June 2018) as it continues to bring the heat to one of the industry's hottest segments, helping the brand to a 7.3% gain and trucks to a new record in October.

  • RDX sales leaped 75.3%, posting total sales of 6,193 for a best October and second best month ever.
  • Acura trucks set a new October sales record, rising 15.1% on sales of 10,148 vehicles.
  • Sales of the gateway model ILX topped 1,000 units for a 3% gain just as the redesigned and lower-priced 2019 model has begun arriving in Acura showrooms.

 

Led by the all-new 2019 RDX and MDX A-Spec, Acura is on-track to have the brand's best SUV sales year ever.

Acura is one of only two top-5 luxury brands with an increase in retail sales through the end of September.

 

American Honda Vehicle Sales for October 2018

Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date

October 2018

October 2017

DSR** % Change

MoM % Change

October 2018

October 2017

DSR** % Change

YoY % Change

American Honda Total

122,182

127,353

-7.8%

-4.1%

1,329,179

1,358,956

-2.6%

-2.2%

Total Car Sales

54,865

64,162

-17.8%

-14.5%

610,483

677,343

-10.2%

-9.9%

Total Truck Sales

67,317

63,191

2.4%

6.5%

718,696

681,613

5.0%

5.4%

   Honda Total Car Sales

51,389

60,283

-18.0%

-14.8%

574,309

636,700

-10.2%

-9.8%

   Honda Total Truck Sales

57,169

54,372

1.1%

5.1%

626,763

595,432

4.9%

5.3%

   Acura Total Car Sales

3,476

3,879

-13.8%

-10.4%

36,174

40,643

-11.3%

-11.0%

   Acura Total Truck Sales

10,148

8,819

10.6%

15.1%

91,933

86,181

6.3%

6.7%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

44,202

58,334

-27.1%

-24.2%

505,340

572,628

-12.1%

-11.8%

Honda Division

40,865

54,554

-28.0%

-25.1%

470,722

532,907

-12.0%

-11.7%

Acura Division

3,337

3,780

-15.1%

-11.7%

34,618

39,721

-13.2%

-12.8%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

67,317

63,191

2.4%

6.5%

718,696

681,613

5.0%

5.4%

Honda Division

57,169

54,372

1.1%

5.1%

626,763

595,432

4.9%

5.3%

Acura Division

10,148

8,819

10.6%

15.1%

91,933

86,181

6.3%

6.7%

  Total Import Car Sales

10,663

5,828

75.9%

83.0%

105,143

104,715

0.0%

0.4%

Honda Division

10,524

5,729

76.6%

83.7%

103,587

103,793

-0.6%

-0.2%

Acura Division

139

99

35.0%

40.4%

1,556

922

68.1%

68.8%

  Total Import Truck Sales

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

Honda Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

108,558

114,655

-9.0%

-5.3%

1,201,072

1,232,132

-2.9%

-2.5%

ACCORD

23,778

26,740

-14.5%

-11.1%

239,077

277,542

-14.2%

-13.9%

CIVIC

22,450

30,319

-28.8%

-26.0%

277,486

314,699

-12.2%

-11.8%

CLARITY

2,100

34

5,838.9%

6,076.5%

15,414

566

2,612.7%

2,623.3%

CR-Z

1

18

-94.7%

-94.4%

36

669

-94.6%

-94.6%

FIT

920

3,172

-72.1%

-71.0%

33,854

43,221

-22.0%

-21.7%

INSIGHT

2,140

0

0.0%

0.0%

8,442

3

280,200.8%

281,300.0%

CROSSTOUR

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

5

-100.0%

-100.0%

CR-V

27,825

27,773

-3.7%

0.2%

305,446

308,706

-1.4%

-1.1%

HR-V

4,961

6,304

-24.3%

-21.3%

74,940

80,338

-7.1%

-6.7%

ODYSSEY

8,403

7,301

10.7%

15.1%

87,692

82,610

5.7%

6.2%

PILOT

13,479

10,285

26.0%

31.1%

133,380

94,488

40.6%

41.2%

RIDGELINE

2,501

2,709

-11.2%

-7.7%

25,305

29,285

-13.9%

-13.6%

Acura Division Total

13,624

12,698

3.2%

7.3%

128,107

126,824

0.6%

1.0%

ILX

1,056

1,025

-0.9%

3.0%

9,298

10,098

-8.3%

-7.9%

NSX

18

87

-80.1%

-79.3%

140

442

-68.4%

-68.3%

RLX / RL

139

99

35.0%

40.4%

1,556

922

68.1%

68.8%

TLX

2,263

2,668

-18.4%

-15.2%

25,180

29,181

-14.0%

-13.7%

MDX

3,955

5,287

-28.1%

-25.2%

41,142

43,469

-5.7%

-5.4%

RDX

6,193

3,532

68.6%

75.3%

50,791

42,712

18.5%

18.9%

Selling Days

26

25

256

255

*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & globally-sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

