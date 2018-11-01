Trucks and Electrified Vehicles Spark Strong October Sales for American Honda

- American Honda trucks gain 6.5% to set new October record

- Honda electrified vehicles have best month on record, exceeding 6,000 retail sales for second month in a row

- Honda Pilot sales climb 31% for best October sales; Odyssey rises 15%

- Acura trucks set new October record, gaining 15%

- Acura RDX records best October and second best single month in history, jumping 75%