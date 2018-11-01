Trucks and Electrified Vehicles Spark Strong October Sales for American Honda
- American Honda trucks gain 6.5% to set new October record
- Honda electrified vehicles have best month on record, exceeding 6,000 retail sales for second month in a row
- Honda Pilot sales climb 31% for best October sales; Odyssey rises 15%
- Acura trucks set new October record, gaining 15%
- Acura RDX records best October and second best single month in history, jumping 75%
10:42 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
122,182
|
54,865
|
67,317
|
108,558
|
51,389
|
57,169
|
13,624
|
3,476
|
10,148
|
-4.1%
|
-14.5%
|
+6.5%
|
-5.3%
|
-14.8%
|
+5.1%
|
+7.3%
|
-10.4%
|
+15.1%
"With production across our entire Honda and Acura lineups in alignment to meet true consumer demand, we continue to achieve steady and sustainable results as we enter the final two months of the year," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division.
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
The Honda brand enjoyed its 4th best October sales month of all time as trucks again led Honda sales gains, while cars were quietly stealing the show as electrified vehicle sales defied gravity and Accord continued to gain momentum.
|
Civic is on track to be America's #1 retail car for the third straight year, far ahead of the competition and earning more Millennial buyers than any other car in America.
|
Odyssey is the #1 retail-selling minivan in America in 2018, demonstrated in part by having the highest average transaction price in the segment.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
The Acura RDX nearly eclipsed its best-ever month (June 2018) as it continues to bring the heat to one of the industry's hottest segments, helping the brand to a 7.3% gain and trucks to a new record in October.
|
Led by the all-new 2019 RDX and MDX A-Spec, Acura is on-track to have the brand's best SUV sales year ever.
|
Acura is one of only two top-5 luxury brands with an increase in retail sales through the end of September.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for October 2018
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
October 2018
|
October 2017
|
DSR** % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
October 2018
|
October 2017
|
DSR** % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
American Honda Total
|
122,182
|
127,353
|
-7.8%
|
-4.1%
|
1,329,179
|
1,358,956
|
-2.6%
|
-2.2%
|
Total Car Sales
|
54,865
|
64,162
|
-17.8%
|
-14.5%
|
610,483
|
677,343
|
-10.2%
|
-9.9%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
67,317
|
63,191
|
2.4%
|
6.5%
|
718,696
|
681,613
|
5.0%
|
5.4%
|
Honda Total Car Sales
|
51,389
|
60,283
|
-18.0%
|
-14.8%
|
574,309
|
636,700
|
-10.2%
|
-9.8%
|
Honda Total Truck Sales
|
57,169
|
54,372
|
1.1%
|
5.1%
|
626,763
|
595,432
|
4.9%
|
5.3%
|
Acura Total Car Sales
|
3,476
|
3,879
|
-13.8%
|
-10.4%
|
36,174
|
40,643
|
-11.3%
|
-11.0%
|
Acura Total Truck Sales
|
10,148
|
8,819
|
10.6%
|
15.1%
|
91,933
|
86,181
|
6.3%
|
6.7%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
44,202
|
58,334
|
-27.1%
|
-24.2%
|
505,340
|
572,628
|
-12.1%
|
-11.8%
|
Honda Division
|
40,865
|
54,554
|
-28.0%
|
-25.1%
|
470,722
|
532,907
|
-12.0%
|
-11.7%
|
Acura Division
|
3,337
|
3,780
|
-15.1%
|
-11.7%
|
34,618
|
39,721
|
-13.2%
|
-12.8%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
67,317
|
63,191
|
2.4%
|
6.5%
|
718,696
|
681,613
|
5.0%
|
5.4%
|
Honda Division
|
57,169
|
54,372
|
1.1%
|
5.1%
|
626,763
|
595,432
|
4.9%
|
5.3%
|
Acura Division
|
10,148
|
8,819
|
10.6%
|
15.1%
|
91,933
|
86,181
|
6.3%
|
6.7%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
10,663
|
5,828
|
75.9%
|
83.0%
|
105,143
|
104,715
|
0.0%
|
0.4%
|
Honda Division
|
10,524
|
5,729
|
76.6%
|
83.7%
|
103,587
|
103,793
|
-0.6%
|
-0.2%
|
Acura Division
|
139
|
99
|
35.0%
|
40.4%
|
1,556
|
922
|
68.1%
|
68.8%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
108,558
|
114,655
|
-9.0%
|
-5.3%
|
1,201,072
|
1,232,132
|
-2.9%
|
-2.5%
|
ACCORD
|
23,778
|
26,740
|
-14.5%
|
-11.1%
|
239,077
|
277,542
|
-14.2%
|
-13.9%
|
CIVIC
|
22,450
|
30,319
|
-28.8%
|
-26.0%
|
277,486
|
314,699
|
-12.2%
|
-11.8%
|
CLARITY
|
2,100
|
34
|
5,838.9%
|
6,076.5%
|
15,414
|
566
|
2,612.7%
|
2,623.3%
|
CR-Z
|
1
|
18
|
-94.7%
|
-94.4%
|
36
|
669
|
-94.6%
|
-94.6%
|
FIT
|
920
|
3,172
|
-72.1%
|
-71.0%
|
33,854
|
43,221
|
-22.0%
|
-21.7%
|
INSIGHT
|
2,140
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
8,442
|
3
|
280,200.8%
|
281,300.0%
|
CROSSTOUR
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
5
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
CR-V
|
27,825
|
27,773
|
-3.7%
|
0.2%
|
305,446
|
308,706
|
-1.4%
|
-1.1%
|
HR-V
|
4,961
|
6,304
|
-24.3%
|
-21.3%
|
74,940
|
80,338
|
-7.1%
|
-6.7%
|
ODYSSEY
|
8,403
|
7,301
|
10.7%
|
15.1%
|
87,692
|
82,610
|
5.7%
|
6.2%
|
PILOT
|
13,479
|
10,285
|
26.0%
|
31.1%
|
133,380
|
94,488
|
40.6%
|
41.2%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,501
|
2,709
|
-11.2%
|
-7.7%
|
25,305
|
29,285
|
-13.9%
|
-13.6%
|
Acura Division Total
|
13,624
|
12,698
|
3.2%
|
7.3%
|
128,107
|
126,824
|
0.6%
|
1.0%
|
ILX
|
1,056
|
1,025
|
-0.9%
|
3.0%
|
9,298
|
10,098
|
-8.3%
|
-7.9%
|
NSX
|
18
|
87
|
-80.1%
|
-79.3%
|
140
|
442
|
-68.4%
|
-68.3%
|
RLX / RL
|
139
|
99
|
35.0%
|
40.4%
|
1,556
|
922
|
68.1%
|
68.8%
|
TLX
|
2,263
|
2,668
|
-18.4%
|
-15.2%
|
25,180
|
29,181
|
-14.0%
|
-13.7%
|
MDX
|
3,955
|
5,287
|
-28.1%
|
-25.2%
|
41,142
|
43,469
|
-5.7%
|
-5.4%
|
RDX
|
6,193
|
3,532
|
68.6%
|
75.3%
|
50,791
|
42,712
|
18.5%
|
18.9%
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
256
|
255
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & globally-sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
