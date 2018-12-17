Trucks Drive New Records and Acura Turns a Corner as American Honda Posts December Sales Increase
- Acura brand sales rise 2.8% in 2018, punctuated by best-ever monthly and annual truck sales
- Acura RDX has best-ever annual and December sales, its second-best month in history
- Honda brand posts best-ever annual and December truck sales with overall December increase as Honda CR-V sets all-time monthly record, topping 42,000 sales
- Accord sales jump 29.4% as passenger car sales remain strong; electrified vehicles set new annual record
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
155,115
|
64,860
|
90,255
|
138,341
|
60,872
|
77,469
|
16,774
|
3,988
|
12,786
|
+3.9%
|
+3.6%
|
+4.1%
|
+3%
|
+4.2%
|
+2.1%
|
+11.4%
|
-4.5%
|
+17.5%
"In 2018, we took advantage of the continued consumer shift toward light-trucks, contributing to another record year for our Honda and Acura light-truck business," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "In addition to our light-truck success, our passenger car business also delivered another strong year, with Civic retaining its crown in 2018 as the best-selling retail compact car in America for nine years running and Accord commanding the highest transaction prices in the midsize segment. We remain bullish on the passenger car business and look forward to another great year in 2019 across our entire Honda and Acura lineups."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Honda finished 2018 on a strong note with both cars and trucks gaining in December, overcoming over four months of lost production due to a flood that shut the Celaya, Mexico auto plant to narrowly miss a new annual sales mark.
|
Civic continues its dominance as the #1 retail car in America for a 3rd straight year and 9th straight year as the compact retail #1.
|
Honda Pilot was the fastest growing SUV in segment in 2018, helping deliver a 4th straight year of record light truck sales to Honda.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Acura was one of the few luxury brands to increase sales (+2.8%) in 2018, setting records for RDX and light trucks, leading to new market share and the brand's first annual gain since 2014.
|
Heading into December, RDX was the #1 retail-selling model in segment in 2018, the #2 top-selling luxury SUV and the #3 top-selling model in all of luxury.
|
ILX picked up more than 2 points of share in segment in 2018, while TLX outsold the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4 and key models from Lexus and Volvo.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for December 2018
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
December
|
December
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
December
|
December
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
155,115
|
149,317
|
3.9%
|
3.9%
|
1,604,828
|
1,641,429
|
-2.5%
|
-2.2%
|
Total Car Sales
|
64,860
|
62,577
|
3.6%
|
3.6%
|
728,695
|
800,979
|
-9.3%
|
-9.0%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
90,255
|
86,740
|
4.1%
|
4.1%
|
876,133
|
840,450
|
3.9%
|
4.2%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
60,872
|
58,399
|
4.2%
|
4.2%
|
684,853
|
752,558
|
-9.3%
|
-9.0%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
77,469
|
75,856
|
2.1%
|
2.1%
|
761,041
|
734,269
|
3.3%
|
3.6%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
3,988
|
4,178
|
-4.5%
|
-4.5%
|
43,842
|
48,421
|
-9.8%
|
-9.5%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
12,786
|
10,884
|
17.5%
|
17.5%
|
115,092
|
106,181
|
8.0%
|
8.4%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
51,918
|
55,307
|
-6.1%
|
-6.1%
|
600,195
|
682,968
|
-12.4%
|
-12.1%
|
Honda Division
|
48,146
|
51,315
|
-6.2%
|
-6.2%
|
558,284
|
635,784
|
-12.5%
|
-12.2%
|
Acura Division
|
3,772
|
3,992
|
-5.5%
|
-5.5%
|
41,911
|
47,184
|
-11.5%
|
-11.2%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
89,557
|
86,740
|
3.2%
|
3.2%
|
875,430
|
840,450
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
Honda Division
|
76,771
|
75,856
|
1.2%
|
1.2%
|
760,338
|
734,269
|
3.2%
|
3.6%
|
Acura Division
|
12,786
|
10,884
|
17.5%
|
17.5%
|
115,092
|
106,181
|
8.0%
|
8.4%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
12,942
|
7,270
|
78.0%
|
78.0%
|
128,500
|
118,011
|
8.5%
|
8.9%
|
Honda Division
|
12,726
|
7,084
|
79.6%
|
79.6%
|
126,569
|
116,774
|
8.0%
|
8.4%
|
Acura Division
|
216
|
186
|
16.1%
|
16.1%
|
1,931
|
1,237
|
55.6%
|
56.1%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
698
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
703
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
698
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
703
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
138,341
|
134,255
|
3.0%
|
3.0%
|
1,445,894
|
1,486,827
|
-3.1%
|
-2.8%
|
ACCORD
|
28,627
|
22,115
|
29.4%
|
29.4%
|
291,071
|
322,655
|
-10.1%
|
-9.8%
|
CIVIC
|
26,384
|
31,406
|
-16.0%
|
-16.0%
|
325,760
|
377,286
|
-13.9%
|
-13.7%
|
CLARITY
|
2,857
|
1,425
|
100.5%
|
100.5%
|
20,174
|
2,455
|
719.1%
|
721.8%
|
CR-Z
|
1
|
19
|
-94.7%
|
-94.7%
|
38
|
705
|
-94.6%
|
-94.6%
|
FIT
|
768
|
3,434
|
-77.6%
|
-77.6%
|
35,300
|
49,454
|
-28.9%
|
-28.6%
|
INSIGHT
|
2,235
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
12,510
|
3
|
415,541.7%
|
416,900.0%
|
CROSSTOUR
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
5
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
CR-V
|
42,079
|
36,983
|
13.8%
|
13.8%
|
379,013
|
377,895
|
-0.0%
|
0.3%
|
HR-V
|
6,313
|
7,543
|
-16.3%
|
-16.3%
|
85,494
|
94,034
|
-9.4%
|
-9.1%
|
ODYSSEY
|
10,512
|
9,874
|
6.5%
|
6.5%
|
106,327
|
100,307
|
5.7%
|
6.0%
|
PILOT
|
15,698
|
18,602
|
-15.6%
|
-15.6%
|
159,615
|
127,279
|
25.0%
|
25.4%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,867
|
2,854
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
30,592
|
34,749
|
-12.2%
|
-12.0%
|
Acura Division Total
|
16,774
|
15,062
|
11.4%
|
11.4%
|
158,934
|
154,602
|
2.5%
|
2.8%
|
ILX
|
924
|
835
|
10.7%
|
10.7%
|
11,273
|
11,757
|
-4.4%
|
-4.1%
|
NSX
|
17
|
56
|
-69.6%
|
-69.6%
|
170
|
581
|
-70.8%
|
-70.7%
|
RLX / RL
|
216
|
186
|
16.1%
|
16.1%
|
1,931
|
1,237
|
55.6%
|
56.1%
|
TLX
|
2,831
|
3,101
|
-8.7%
|
-8.7%
|
30,468
|
34,846
|
-12.8%
|
-12.6%
|
MDX
|
5,948
|
6,076
|
-2.1%
|
-2.1%
|
51,512
|
54,886
|
-6.5%
|
-6.1%
|
RDX
|
6,838
|
4,808
|
42.2%
|
42.2%
|
63,580
|
51,295
|
23.5%
|
23.9%
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
26
|
307
|
306
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
