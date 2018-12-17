Trucks Drive New Records and Acura Turns a Corner as American Honda Posts December Sales Increase

- Acura brand sales rise 2.8% in 2018, punctuated by best-ever monthly and annual truck sales

- Acura RDX has best-ever annual and December sales, its second-best month in history

- Honda brand posts best-ever annual and December truck sales with overall December increase as Honda CR-V sets all-time monthly record, topping 42,000 sales

- Accord sales jump 29.4% as passenger car sales remain strong; electrified vehicles set new annual record

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

American Honda

Honda

Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

155,115

64,860

90,255

138,341

60,872

77,469

16,774

3,988

12,786

+3.9%

+3.6%

+4.1%

+3%

+4.2%

+2.1%

+11.4%

-4.5%

+17.5%
American Honda set new truck annual and December sales records in 2018, led by the remarkable Honda CR-V which just set two new records of its own, including a best-ever month with over 42,000 units sold.
"In 2018, we took advantage of the continued consumer shift toward light-trucks, contributing to another record year for our Honda and Acura light-truck business," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "In addition to our light-truck success, our passenger car business also delivered another strong year, with Civic retaining its crown in 2018 as the best-selling retail compact car in America for nine years running and Accord commanding the highest transaction prices in the midsize segment. We remain bullish on the passenger car business and look forward to another great year in 2019 across our entire Honda and Acura lineups."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Honda finished 2018 on a strong note with both cars and trucks gaining in December, overcoming over four months of lost production due to a flood that shut the Celaya, Mexico auto plant to narrowly miss a new annual sales mark.

 

  • Truck sales set new monthly and annual records led by CR-V which set an all-time monthly record, with 42,079 units in December, a gain of 13.8%. Pilot set a new annual mark, eclipsing its previous record by over 7,000.
  • Accord jumped a strong 29.4% on 28,627 in sales for the month.
  • Electrified vehicle sales set new monthly and annual sales records with 6,899 December sales, the 6th straight month above 5,000 units.

Civic continues its dominance as the #1 retail car in America for a 3rd straight year and 9th straight year as the compact retail #1. 

 

Honda Pilot was the fastest growing SUV in segment in 2018, helping deliver a 4th straight year of record light truck sales to Honda.




Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Acura was one of the few luxury brands to increase sales (+2.8%) in 2018, setting records for RDX and light trucks, leading to new market share and the brand's first annual gain since 2014.

 

  • Acura trucks set a new monthly sales record, gaining 17.5% on 12,786 units
  • RDX gained 42.2% to set a new December mark on sales of 6,838 units, the model's 7th consecutive monthly record and second best month in history.
  • MDX had December sales of 5,948 units, helping the model to its 7th straight year of 50,000+ annual sales.
  • ILX and RLX sedans gained in December, with ILX up 10.7% and RLX gaining 16.1% (its best month in 2018). 

Heading into December, RDX was the #1 retail-selling model in segment in 2018, the #2 top-selling luxury SUV and the #3 top-selling model in all of luxury.

 

ILX picked up more than 2 points of share in segment in 2018, while TLX outsold the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4 and key models from Lexus and Volvo.





American Honda Vehicle Sales for December 2018


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


December
2018

December
2017

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

December
2018

December
2017

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change

American Honda Total

155,115

149,317

3.9%

3.9%

1,604,828

1,641,429

-2.5%

-2.2%

Total Car Sales

64,860

62,577

3.6%

3.6%

728,695

800,979

-9.3%

-9.0%

Total Truck Sales

90,255

86,740

4.1%

4.1%

876,133

840,450

3.9%

4.2%

Honda

Total Car Sales

60,872

58,399

4.2%

4.2%

684,853

752,558

-9.3%

-9.0%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

77,469

75,856

2.1%

2.1%

761,041

734,269

3.3%

3.6%

Acura

Total Car Sales

3,988

4,178

-4.5%

-4.5%

43,842

48,421

-9.8%

-9.5%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

12,786

10,884

17.5%

17.5%

115,092

106,181

8.0%

8.4%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

51,918

55,307

-6.1%

-6.1%

600,195

682,968

-12.4%

-12.1%



Honda Division

48,146

51,315

-6.2%

-6.2%

558,284

635,784

-12.5%

-12.2%



Acura Division

3,772

3,992

-5.5%

-5.5%

41,911

47,184

-11.5%

-11.2%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

89,557

86,740

3.2%

3.2%

875,430

840,450

3.8%

4.2%



Honda Division

76,771

75,856

1.2%

1.2%

760,338

734,269

3.2%

3.6%



Acura Division

12,786

10,884

17.5%

17.5%

115,092

106,181

8.0%

8.4%

  Total Import Car Sales

12,942

7,270

78.0%

78.0%

128,500

118,011

8.5%

8.9%



Honda Division

12,726

7,084

79.6%

79.6%

126,569

116,774

8.0%

8.4%



Acura Division

216

186

16.1%

16.1%

1,931

1,237

55.6%

56.1%

  Total Import Truck Sales

698

0

0.0%

0.0%

703

0

0.0%

0.0%



Honda Division

698

0

0.0%

0.0%

703

0

0.0%

0.0%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION






Honda Division Total

138,341

134,255

3.0%

3.0%

1,445,894

1,486,827

-3.1%

-2.8%



ACCORD

28,627

22,115

29.4%

29.4%

291,071

322,655

-10.1%

-9.8%



CIVIC

26,384

31,406

-16.0%

-16.0%

325,760

377,286

-13.9%

-13.7%



CLARITY

2,857

1,425

100.5%

100.5%

20,174

2,455

719.1%

721.8%



CR-Z

1

19

-94.7%

-94.7%

38

705

-94.6%

-94.6%



FIT

768

3,434

-77.6%

-77.6%

35,300

49,454

-28.9%

-28.6%



INSIGHT

2,235

0

0.0%

0.0%

12,510

3

415,541.7%

416,900.0%



CROSSTOUR

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

5

-100.0%

-100.0%



CR-V

42,079

36,983

13.8%

13.8%

379,013

377,895

-0.0%

0.3%



HR-V

6,313

7,543

-16.3%

-16.3%

85,494

94,034

-9.4%

-9.1%



ODYSSEY

10,512

9,874

6.5%

6.5%

106,327

100,307

5.7%

6.0%



PILOT

15,698

18,602

-15.6%

-15.6%

159,615

127,279

25.0%

25.4%



RIDGELINE

2,867

2,854

0.5%

0.5%

30,592

34,749

-12.2%

-12.0%

Acura Division Total

16,774

15,062

11.4%

11.4%

158,934

154,602

2.5%

2.8%



ILX

924

835

10.7%

10.7%

11,273

11,757

-4.4%

-4.1%



NSX

17

56

-69.6%

-69.6%

170

581

-70.8%

-70.7%



RLX / RL

216

186

16.1%

16.1%

1,931

1,237

55.6%

56.1%



TLX

2,831

3,101

-8.7%

-8.7%

30,468

34,846

-12.8%

-12.6%



MDX

5,948

6,076

-2.1%

-2.1%

51,512

54,886

-6.5%

-6.1%



RDX

6,838

4,808

42.2%

42.2%

63,580

51,295

23.5%

23.9%

Selling Days

26

26

307

306

















*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

