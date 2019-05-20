Truco Enterprises To Showcase Three New On The Border® Chips At Sweets And Snacks

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truco Enterprises, maker of On The Border chips, salsas and queso, will be sampling an expanded product portfolio at the Sweets & Snacks Expo. The new products include On The Border Taste of Tajín Hot 'N Spicy Tortilla Chips, On The Border Organic Purple Café Style Tortilla Chips and On The Border Organic Blue Tortilla Rounds Chips.

Truco Enterprises recently launched all three products at Walmart and is continuing to expand distribution in grocery, club, and value channels. "We are thrilled to introduce clean label innovation that leverages the crispy and flaky texture of our signature chips in new flavor profiles that taste amazing," said Shane Chambers, CEO of Truco Enterprises. "Consumer and customer reception of these products since launch at Walmart has been exciting, and we look forward to bringing them to more shelves soon."

The On The Border Taste of Tajín Hot 'N Spicy tortilla chips is the third flavor in an exclusive line of flavored tortilla chips made in partnership with TAJÍN®. The new product features a Hot 'N Spicy blend of TAJÍN's signature seasoning specifically crafted for On The Border chips. The chips are made with seven simple ingredients that deliver heat with no artificial flavors, preservatives or MSG.

Additionally, with two new organic tortilla chips (On The Border Organic Purple Café Style and On The Border Organic Blue Tortilla Rounds), Truco Enterprises now has a full line of Organic items for grocery, mass and club channels. The new Organic chips are NON-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free, and USDA Organic.

The 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo will be held in Chicago's McCormick Place from May 21-23. Truco Enterprises will be in the West Hall - Booth #1869, in partnership with Century Snacks and Tillamook Country Smoker.

About Truco Enterprises

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1991, Truco is a leading developer and marketer of tortilla chips, salsa and queso under the On The Border® brand. The Company's products are sold nationally through grocery retailers, club stores, and mass merchandisers and also launched in the value channel in 2019. Truco Enterprises is the exclusive licensee of the On The Border brand for food products sold through retail. For more information, please visit www.ontheborderchips.com. Truco Enterprises is a portfolio company of Insignia Capital Group.

About TAJÍN

TAJÍN is a privately held company established in Mexico since 1985. Its subsidiary office, TAJÍN International was incorporated in the United States in 1993. The leading fruit seasoning in Mexico and the U.S., TAJÍN is a well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt, and dehydrated lime. Its unique flavor transforms the taste of fruits and vegetables from ordinary to extraordinary. It is also a great addition to meats and beverages. TAJÍN is produced in Zapopán, Mexico from world-class chiles bought from farmers in the region and then exported to the US as a packaged and branded product, approved by the FDA, to be sold at wholesale and retail. TAJÍN is sold at more than 16,000 points of sale in the U.S. For more information; please visit www.tajin.com.

About Insignia Capital Group

Insignia Capital Group is a San Francisco Bay Area private equity firm focused on lower middle-market companies. Insignia partners with company founders and management teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building businesses across a range of industries including consumer, business services, and healthcare. In addition to Truco Enterprises, Insignia's portfolio companies include Century Snacks, a provider of branded and private label snack nuts, trail mixes and similar snacks, and Tillamook Country Smoker, a provider of jerky, meat sticks and other meat snack products. For more information, please visit www.insigniacap.com.

