Trudell Medical Group Makes a Strategic Investment in Xenocor, Developer of the Xenoscope

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor Inc. today announced a strategic investment by Barvest Ventures Inc., a member company of the Trudell Medical Group, which is a innovator and global leader in respiratory care and medical device development. This investment will enable Xenocor to ramp up production and respond to growing demand for the Xenoscope™ — an FDA-approved, single-use, fog-free, portable, high-definition (HD) laparoscopic imaging system.

Trudell Medical Group Partners with Xenocor, developer of the first single-use laparoscopic imaging system, Xenoscope Tweet this The 5mm Xenoscope a disposable articulating fog-free laparoscope system from Xenocor.

In addition, George Baran, Chair of the Trudell Medical Group will join the Xenocor board bringing years of market wisdom and insight in the areas of product development, production and global market distribution. Northgate Technologies Inc., a member company of Trudell Medical Group that designs and manufactures urology and minimally invasive surgical equipment, will be working closely with Xenocor to bring additional synergies to the relationship.

"Innovation has been critical for delivering solutions that improve quality of life and create positive economic outcomes. This has been our mission since our inception in 1922," said George Baran, Chairman of the Trudell Medical Group. "We feel our investment in Xenocor is a continuation of this tradition and see every reason for the Xenoscope to be successfully introduced into many markets around the world."

The Xenoscope

The Xenoscope offers both clinical and financial advantages that positively impact surgeons, staff, healthcare facilities and patients. The technological innovations provide vastly improved image quality (HD and fog-free), eliminate cross-contamination, reduce arc patient burn injuries, minimize technical complications and operation room downtimes. The compact, portable design is a single cord plug-and-play unit, which makes it possible for easy integration and usage in multiple locations. There are no large capital expenditures or expensive long-term maintenance contracts so the Xenoscope is readily accessible to markets of varying size.

"Not only is Trudell Medical Group a global leader in its product categories, but they also manufacture adjunct products that compliment our current offerings. This strategic investment alliance is a win-win partnership, which leaves the door open to additional innovation," said Evan Kelso, CEO of Xenocor. "We feel fortunate to have George Baran on the board and such a commanding ally as we move this product into broader availability."

Trudell Medical Group

Trudell Medical Group is a family-owned company founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Ontario, Canada. Trudell Medical Group member companies specialize in the development, manufacturing and distribution of innovative medical devices, including the well-known AeroChamber Plus® valved holding chamber and the Northgate Technologies' NEBULAE® I System, a high-flow Laparoscopic Insufflator. With distribution in over 100 countries, Trudell is focused on meeting the unmet needs of patients and delivering solutions that improve quality of life. www.trudellmedicalgroup.com

Xenocor

Xenocor offers a suite of leading edge, fog-free, single-use endoscopes for minimally invasive surgical procedures. This technology emerged from the Center for Medical Innovation at the University of Utah. The current product offerings are FDA cleared, CE Marked and patent protected. Xenocor is a privately held corporation, based in Salt Lake City, UT. Learn more at: www.xenocor.com.

Contact: Megan McFeely

[email protected]

(415) 609 8707

SOURCE Xenocor, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.xenocor.com

