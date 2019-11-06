True Aussie Beef & Lamb Hosts a Sensorial Dining Experience

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Aussie Beef & Lamb is hosting a Sensorial Dining Experience Nov. 17-19 at the Gravitas restaurant in Washington, D.C. Open to media and food industry representatives — with select tickets also available to the public — this fully immersive, one-of-a-kind, interactive dining experience is sure to titillate all senses as guests escape to an Australian summer for the evening — complete with tastes, smells, and sounds of this sought-after travel destination. This is the best ticket to Oz this side of the equator. Dinner guests will include top chefs and culinary influencers from the local D.C. area and across the country.

True Aussie Beef & Lamb

Dinner has been fully conceptualized by Chefs Renee Scharoff (Boston) and Claudette Zepeda (San Diego, a 2020 James Beard nominee), who spent seven days in Australia last spring. Dinner begins with cocktails and four special bites at 5:30 each night. Space is limited — so reserve a spot today.

"We're excited to bring the True Aussie brand to life through this immersive experience featuring the beautiful pasture-raised lamb and grass-fed beef that is raised in Australia — it's truly not to be missed as all of your mates will be talking about it," Catherine Golding, Business Development Manager – North America, Meat & Livestock Australia, said.

True Aussie Beef & Lamb was recently featured during Climate Week NYC at the "Nature's Climate Hub" summit alongside World Wildlife Fund and other climate advocates for their carbon neutral by 2030 initiative. True Aussie is committed to creating better beef and lamb products that are high in quality and flavor but low in environmental impact.

This event is hosted in partnership with MO Sisters wines and Cuisine Solutions.

For public tickets, visit here. All media inquiries, please contact Erin Shea Slomers at erin@publicityforgood.com for more information and to attend this event.

About True Aussie Beef & Lamb

At True Aussie Beef & Lamb, our goal is to help home cooks and food professionals in America achieve success with Australian beef and lamb. It starts with education about Australia's unique pasture-based production practices and how Aussie family farms contribute to delivering environmentally sustainable and high-quality products to the world. We get directly involved with culinary support through product development and menu ideation. When Aussie meat hits the menu or the meat case, we are there with customized marketing support, from resource support to full creative activations. All the while, our social media and consumer outreach help build a hunger for Aussie grass-fed beef and lamb.

Related Images

chefs-preparing-meal.png

Chefs preparing meal

SOURCE True Aussie Beef & Lamb

Related Links

https://www.trueaussiebeefandlamb.com

