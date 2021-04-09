True Connection Communities Expands its Operating Platform with a 156-Apartment Independent Senior Living Community Outside of Austin, Texas

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Connection Communities ("TCC") announced today that it has expanded its operating platform with the addition of Skye Luxury Senior Living, a 156-apartment independent senior living community located in Leander, Texas, a northwestern suburb of Austin. The community is part of TCC's high-quality portfolio of active adult and independent senior living communities designed to meet the growing needs of Americans age 55 or older who are seeking an active and engaged lifestyle.

Relying on its value-add expertise, TCC will upgrade the nearly four-year-old community by improving design elements in select apartments, modifying the dining room to accommodate more dining tables, and enhancing the pool deck to create a more inviting space for residents. The renovations will position the property to be one of the most attractive independent senior living communities in the greater Austin market. The community will be rebranded as Verena at Leander.

Jim Pusateri, Chief Executive Officer of TCC, said, "Skye Luxury Senior Living is a strong addition to our rapidly growing independent senior living portfolio and expands our footprint in the Texas market. Leander has been one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., and we are excited to bring TCC's innovative approach and exceptional resident experience to a vibrant, growing city like Leander and to the greater Austin market."

About True Connection Communities

True Connection Communities operates a high-quality portfolio of 13 active adult/independent senior living communities, containing over 2,125 apartments and located in seven states, to meet the growing needs of Americans age 55 or older who are seeking an active and engaged lifestyle. True Connection Communities provides an exceptional resident experience by focusing on five key offerings: custom-designed fitness and wellness programs, creative chef-prepared meals made with the freshest seasonal ingredients, social activities uniquely designed for a life on the move, innovative educational programs that promote lifelong learning and personal growth, and state-of-the-art technology that keeps residents in touch with their families, friends, and an evolving world. To learn more, please visit www.TrueConnectionCommunities.com.

