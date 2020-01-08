True-Crime Blockbuster Podcast Series Fatal Voyage Launches It's Third Season: Fatal Voyage: The Death Of JFK Jr.

The new season of Fatal Voyage explores the privileged life and sudden death of John F. Kennedy Jr. as a team of investigators, led by internationally renowned investigator Colin McLaren, discover the real man behind the public view - from family scandals and coverups, to explosive details of his own rocky marriage with Carolyn Bessette as well as a recently uncovered Colombian cartel kidnapping plot that forced him into hiding, Fatal Voyage: The Death Of JFK Jr. is the only podcast with the full story.

Episode one, "Born Into Camelot" kicks-off this explosive new investigation by setting the stage and returning listeners to 1961 when John Fitzgerald Kennedy took the oath of office as the 35th President of the United States. While it seemed a bright new dawn for America, behind-the-scenes lurked dark, unimaginable secrets. How had the Kennedys made their fortune? There were whispers of Mafia connections, as well as other underworld secrets, fueled by rumors that JFK's own father was a prohibition-era bootlegger. But amidst the turbulence of the age – including the Cold War, the influence of the Mob and the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba – JFK brought glamour to the White House with his dazzlingly chic wife Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and photogenic children Caroline and baby brother John F. Kennedy, Jr.

Tragedy struck on November 22, 1963. JFK was gunned down in Dallas and the nation reeled. No image tore at the hearts of the world more than that of little John-John standing alone, bravely saluting his father's coffin as it was paraded through Washington, D.C. on his third birthday. A year-long investigation into his murder lead the Warren Report to conclude that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone crazed gunman. But skepticism reigned from the start: Who was really behind the killing? Was it a mob hit? The CIA? The Russians? As John Jr. grew into an adult, he would firmly believe that there were two shooters that day in Dallas, not one – and he resolved to uncover the truth. This episode ends with John Jr.'s belief of a major cover up: "Who Killed JFK?"

Over the following decades, the world watched as John-John grew from playboy Crown Prince to handsome, sophisticated, modern embodiment of all the promise his father and uncle had shown. Dating a string of the world's most-eligible women before passing the New York bar exam, launching his own political magazine and finally settling down with bride Carolyn Bessette. But was the golden image really all it seemed?

On July 16, 1999, JFK Junior, Carolyn and her sister, Lauren Bessette, took off from a small airfield in New Jersey towards Martha's Vineyard on a single-engine private plane, piloted by Kennedy, en route to a cousin's wedding in Hyannisport, Massachusetts. When they did not arrive as scheduled, massive search parties were sent out to locate the aircraft. Five days later, the bodies were finally recovered from the freezing Atlantic waters.

Once again, it seemed the Kennedy Curse had claimed another victim. Across the nation, Americans mourned the loss of the beloved son of one of the country's most admired families and shared their sadness in the tragedies that seem to haunt them.

But at the same time, questions began to be asked. Were things really as idyllic for John and Carolyn as they seemed? Was the crash really just an accident? Or were there other, more sinister factors involved, swept under the rug by the Camelot code of silence —like so many of their other tragedies? And who would want JFK Junior dead? Using exclusive access to long-buried FBI files, unique insider interviews and a new recreation of his final flight, we will finally separate the truth about JFK Jr's life and death from the conspiracy theories that have clouded his legacy.

Together, the Fatal Voyage team leave no stone unturned as they gain exclusive access to long-buried FBI files and conduct a new recreation of his final flight, they finally separate the truth about JFK Jr's life and death from the conspiracy theories that have clouded his legacy. Fatal Voyage: The Death of JFK Jr. is the long-anticipated third season of the franchise, following Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved and Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood.

Fatal Voyage: The Death of JFK Jr. is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all podcast listening apps. The series is produced by Broad+Water Studios for Endeavor Audio. The series is hosted by Colin McLaren, written by Dominic Utton, executive produced by Dylan Howard and co-executive produced by Tom Freestone, Matt Sprouse, James Robertson and Robert Dixter.

