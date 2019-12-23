True Crime Blockbuster Series The Killing Of Returns For Second Season With The Killing Of: JonBenét

It was a crime that gripped the world, and triggered a family cataclysm almost unthinkably terrible in both detail and consequence. The murder of JonBenét Ramsey shocked us all. That she was killed at the age of just six-years-old was a tragedy of epic proportions—but the circumstances surrounding her death were nothing less than horrifying.

Episode one, "Christmas Tragedy" debuts Monday, December 23 and returns to the early morning of December 26, 1996 when Patsy Ramsey dialed 911 to report the apparent kidnapping of her six-year-old daughter JonBenét. It was the infamously desperate call for help that has since been heard around the world. Now, 22 years later, the most iconic murder of the 20th century still remains unsolved, and her family is still living the nightmare of losing JonBenét and being convicted by the press for her demise.

The initial investigation was flawed, with police and prosecutorial misconduct, as well as widespread evidence tampering. The current investigation–such as it is–remains mired in doubt and misinformation.

Now, 22 years later, the most iconic murder of the 20th century is reopened by her own family in an independent and unflinching investigation designed to end their living nightmare of losing JonBenét and being convicted by the press for her demise.

With new DNA evidence at hand, and a recently discovered list of unpursued prime suspects from lead detective Lou Smit's personal files, a father and son find themselves at the outset of a new investigation that could very well end with an arrest.

Together, The Killing Of: JonBenét team leave no stone unturned, as they investigate each suspect, using newly advanced technologies to collect DNA along the way, comparing each sample to the DNA found on JonBenét. They will sift through scores of new tips and leads, pore over never-before-seen crime scene evidence, search through hundreds of pages of evidence, coroners' reports, police statements and private journals, and conduct many exclusive new interviews.

The Killing Of: JonBenét is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all podcast listening apps. The series is produced by Broad+Water Studios for Endeavor Audio. The series is hosted by Danielle Robay, written by Dominic Utton, executive produced by Dylan Howard and co-executive produced by Tom Freestone, Doug Longhini, Susan Bennett, James Robertson and Andy Tillet.

