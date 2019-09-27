True Digital Park's Complete Startup Ecosystem is Ready to Propel Southeast Asia Digital Economy as Thailand's First and the Region's Largest Digital Innovation Hub

Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer, Charoen Pokphand Group/ Chairman of the Board, True Corporation Plc said, "Innovation and digital technology is the driving force of digital transformation especially for enterprises and industries that need to change their business model and apply digital technology to create added value for products and services. Meanwhile digital technology also plays an important role in digitizing in making communities, societies, healthcare and the environment better. It also reduces the income divide and helps to sustainably create prosperity for Thailand. True Group, as a Thai private company, is committed to contributing to Thailand's economic growth and supporting the country to become the regional trade and investment hub. 'True Digital Park' has been developed to increase Thailand's competency through innovation, creativity and technology. All these factors combine to create sustainable economic growth in the long run."

"True Digital Park is focused on building a complete startup ecosystem that encourages connectivity and knowledge sharing which creates a collaborative network for business expansion. The partners that comprise this startup ecosystem include the Government, multinational tech companies, academia, investors and numerous startups. They help strengthen True Digital Park to become Thailand's largest digital innovation hub in Southeast Asia. True Digital Park is one of True Group's proud achievements that will help position Thailand as the regional innovation and digital hub," said Mr. Suphachai.

Mr. Thanasorn Jaidee President of True Digital Park said that the mission of True Digital Park is to enhance the competency of startups and tech entrepreneurs, helping them reach their full potential, grow and compete in the global marketplace. At True Digital Park, startups and tech entrepreneurs will gain new knowledge while taking advantage of telecommunication infrastructure and digital platforms. They will also receive support from large corporations and government organizations and have access to funding and networking opportunities.

To demonstrate how the ecosystem works, True Digital Park has organized T.O.P. 2019 - Togetherness of Possibilities. This large scale tech conference is also a good opportunity to meet with experts and top-notch speakers from leading companies and startups from both Thailand and other countries including Dr. Chinawut Chinaprayoon, Executive Vice President of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency; Mr. Pariwat Wongsamran, Director of Startup Thailand, the National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) (NIA); Mr. James Tan, Deputy Chairman of Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE Singapore); Ms. Phi Van Nguyen, Chairman of Saigon Innovation Hub; Mr. S. Ryan Meyer, Managing Director APAC, General Assembly; Mr. Nicholas Nash, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Asia Partners; and Mr. Khailee Ng, Managing Partner of 500 Startups. Other speakers include successful startups, Ookbee and Camera360.

"True Digital Park is confident that the complete ecosystem and cooperation with all our partners will be an important mechanism for driving the growth of startups and Thai tech entrepreneurs to become the startup unicorn that can grow strong continuously. Moreover, it also helps to drive the steady and sustainable growth for the Thai economy," said Mr. Thanasorn.

True Digital Park, Thailand's first and Southeast Asia's largest digital innovation hub and a global startup destination, is located on Sukhumvit 101 Road, adjacent to Punnawithi BTS station. True Digital Park covers a space of 43 rai separated into three main areas: Work Space, Lifestyle Space, and Living Space that meet all digital lifestyle needs. Under the concept of "One Roof - All Possibilities", True Digital Park combines space for work and daily life within one integrated community. Our Work Space offers a complete startup ecosystem with an "Open Innovation" concept that brings together multinational tech companies, startups and entrepreneurs, incubators and accelerators, VCs and investors, and government agencies. This established digital community provides crucial knowledge creation that is supportive to digital innovations. True Digital Park is fully equipped with an integrated telecommunications systems and smart solutions for smart life. Unlimited digital connection through a hi-speed internet, 4G+, and WiFi is provided throughout the project. For more information please visit our website at www.truedigitalpark.com.

