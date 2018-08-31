True Eagle Energy Drink Now Available At Select Terrible Herbst Stores

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Help support Nevada Gold Star Families with True Eagle, an energy drink that gives back 10% of proceeds to The Folded Flag Foundation.

True Eagle Energy Drink is now available at select Terrible Herbst stores and is kicking off with an amazing promotion! Now through Veterans Day 11/11/18, everyone will have a chance to win 4 VIP tickets to a Vegas Golden Knights game by entering the code on your receipt at Terrible Herbst, when you pick up a 12-pack case of True Eagle for just $19.99 at participating stores. Store list available at TerribleHerbst.com or TrueEagleUSA.com

Help support NV Gold Star families with @foldedflagorg by buying a 12-pack case of @TrueEagleUSA Energy Drink now available @TerribleHerbst for just $19.99 and enter to win 4 VIP tickets to @GoldenKnights from now until Veterans Day.

About Terrible Herbst @TerribleHerbst



Terrible Herbst, Inc. was founded in 1959 and consists of over 40 Car Washes, 21 Lube Locations, and more than 100 Convenience Store/Gas Stations in the Las Vegas area. For quality gasoline and convenient, value-priced beverages, cigarettes and more, stop by any of our convenience store/gas station locations! Visit TerribleHerbst.com for more information and listings of Terrible Herbst, Inc. locations.

About The Folded Flag Foundation @FoldedFlagOrg



The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our nation's fallen military heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. For more information on the Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support this cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org

About True Eagle Energy Drink @TrueEagleUSA



True Eagle is a "made in USA" Energy Drink that gives 10% of its proceeds to support the families of our fallen heroes through The Folded Flag Foundation. True Eagle has made it its mission to help turn things around for our country's bravest and their families. True Eagle is the ONLY beverage that has dedicated its mission year-round to give back to Veterans and their families.

For more information on True Eagle and store locations please visit TrueEagleUSA.com

