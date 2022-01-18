"True Fiction Project" Podcast Releases Today

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reenita M. Hora, award winning journalist, producer and author of seven books, announces today the launch of the True Fiction Project podcast. True Fiction Project is a podcast series that explores the origins of fiction. Ms. Hora conducts interviews with guests from all walks of life. The premise of this show is to conduct a non-fiction interview and then have a fiction writer define a main character based upon something she or he picked up or was inspired by, having listened to the interview. The writer will then create a piece of short fiction around it. The listener will feel captivated by the storytelling of the short fiction pieces as they are read aloud. ﻿

"I have had a long history in non-fiction -- as both a print and broadcast journalist," said Ms. Hora. "Interviewing people to draw out their amazing stories is something I have always loved doing, not only because I have been fascinated by them, but also because this is where I pick up my ideas for fiction. I have written two fiction novels and have two more coming out next year. The True Fiction Project podcast marries my love for fiction with non-fiction."

Guests for the first season include comedian and actor, Ethan Hershenfeld , musician and composer, Dr. Kanniks Kannikeswaran , TV personality and lifestyle expert, Barbara Majeski to list a few.

About Reenita M. Hora

With multiple years of experience in media, entertainment, communications, tech/innovation and wellness industries in the USA and Asia, Reenita grows organizations, ranging from early stage startups through mid-size businesses, through storytelling, creative marketing and business strategy. In addition to writing seven books, Ms. Hora is the creator of Shadow Realm fiction podcast series. She has contributed to leading organizations such as Bloomberg, RTHK Radio 3, South China Morning Post, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNN, Cartoon Network Asia and more. She is a limited partner in the How Women Invest fund and recently launched Chapter by Episode , a digital publishing platform for immersive chat fiction stories with diverse themes.

