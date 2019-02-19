True Heroic Rescues And Impactful Stories In New Drama-Packed Series HÉROES EN UNIFORME

"This is the first Discovery en Español series to kick off a new show with limited commercial interruption, and we are excited about the opportunities that this kind of offering provides our clients," said David Tardio, Vice President of Advertising Sales, Discovery U.S. Hispanic. "We are always exploring new ways to create meaningful brand experiences that help clients cut through the clutter, while giving our viewers an enjoyable experience."

Centered around one fire station in Brownsville, Texas, HÉROES EN UNIFORME provides a raw and up-close account of real life at the station, as told through the its principal characters – the extremely demanding Chief with the kind heart, the newbie that is getting used to the job, the paramedic whose father gave his life in service, and the engine driver whose job is to make every second count. Each drama-packed episode will feature true heroic rescues and impactful cases with testimonies from the perspective of the victim, their family and/or witnesses, other members of the fire station, paramedics, and the police.

As the series evolves, viewers will also get to know the individual background stories and personalities of its central characters, and the commonalities that bond them. All episodes end with a heartfelt reunion at the station between those affected in each case and their forever heroes.

Viewers can take a closer look into HÉROES EN UNIFORME with exclusive content available on Discovery en Español's social media platforms. The series will also be available on the Discovery en Español GO app: Android: http://bit.ly/2w6Spod iOS: http://apple.co/2fiMNE3. For more information, please follow the series on Facebook at facebook.com/discoveryenespanol, and Instagram @discoveryenespanol.

