True Influence® Identifies B2B Industry Intent Trends During COVID-19, Helping B2B Sales and Marketing Find Their Next Customer

"To successfully navigate through the crisis, it's important to adapt and refocus your sales and marketing efforts based on what is happening to the target audience within your specific industry," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "We are helping B2B companies to identify the intent signals that make it possible for them to focus their time and budget on relevant, timely communications with their customers and prospects, as well as identify industries that should not be targeted at this time."

True Influence's B2C to B2B Identity Graph Triangulation™ matches the research now being done primarily in people's homes to their corporate identities. Valid signals are identified in the customer or prospect data stream (from IP identification, device identification, email identification) that represent individuals consuming B2B topics and content in non-business environments and match it back to their professional identity. The company is seeing positive spikes in several industries, including finance, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, telecom, technology, transportation, and wholesale.

Here is a comparative analysis of the Enterprise and SMB markets that are showing intent of people actively getting ready to make purchases within these markets before and after the COVID-19 pandemic was identified. Based on the U.S. business environment, it is not surprising that the SMB market continues to grow faster than the Enterprise market. Additionally, even though both markets have taken a dip in intent signals, they are both well above where they were prior to COVID. (Note that these are real-time visualizations on the True Influence website under the Select a Comparison tab).

For marketing and sales, it's important to know which specific companies are spiking within an industry, and exactly what person in those companies is looking for that topic, including the specific contact names and full contact record. It's also important to see firmographic and geographic data such as the revenue range of each company, industry, and employee size that assists with identifying the personas.

"Most B2B purchases are made by teams of three or more individuals, and most teams members do at least some of their own research to serve their information needs," explains Kerry Cunningham, senior research director at SiriusDecisions. "We are seeing 81 percent of buying decisions being made by groups, not individuals. Unfortunately for sales and marketing professionals, most marketing automation only tracks individual contacts, not buying groups."

Access to accurate buying group information is critical to a successful marketing campaign and revenue generation. The key personas in a buying group have different buyer roles and may participate in different stages of the buying decision process. The buying group is comprised of individuals across the enterprise and may include IT, data science, finance, purchasing, and other job functions. Capturing the buying group and each of these individuals' behaviors – positive, neutral, or negative – allows marketing and sales to develop a strategy that is targeted toward these individuals.

The True Influence Marketing Cloud provides users with a clear view of the exact decision-makers tasked with researching a specific solution or service, and how they work together in buying groups to make the final purchase decision. The solution allows marketing and sales to seamlessly leverage the full spectrum of buying group intent intelligence across an entire ecosystem of demand generation and sales enablement technologies.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is a demand generation company that accelerates B2B sales revenue. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us the 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, the 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and the 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media contact:

Marissa Jabczenski

Public Relations

[email protected]

949-812-1450

SOURCE True Influence

Related Links

http://www.trueinfluence.com

