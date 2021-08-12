True Influence® Wins Third Consecutive MarTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform"

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, today announced that it has been selected for the third year running as the winner of the "Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform" award by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

"B2B marketing and sales organizations are under more pressure than ever to deliver more with fewer resources, and marketers expect more from each company that they work with," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "The True Influence Marketing Cloud is a 'breakthrough' solution that puts all the influencer marketing tools into one place for marketers to deliver under this pressure, streamlining the end-to-end influencer marketing process and significantly increasing a program's chance for success. We are so pleased to be able to award True Influence, once again this year, with the 'Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform' award."

The True Influence Marketing Cloud™ provides B2B marketing and sales organizations with comprehensive insights into accounts, buying groups, and individual prospects who make the final purchase decisions, as well as the tools to successfully act on this information across all channels. It includes an integrated interface that provides account-level engagement and campaign performance data, allowing users to forecast and refine campaigns for the best return on their sales and marketing investment.

The solution provides users with a clear view of the decision-makers tasked with researching a specific solution or service, and how they work as individuals or in buying groups to make the final purchase decision. It includes buying group analysis at every phase of the strategy, from identifying and measuring total active market (TAM), to creating audience segments, projecting campaign performance, and monitoring results. Users can then define and export highly targeted audience segments and B2B Buying Groups, or cleanse and augment their database with True Influence's extensive B2B company, intent, and contact data.

"Receiving this award for the third-year running is an incredible honor," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "I believe we are successful because we listen to our customers and their input when developing our "breakthrough" solutions. With True Influence Marketing Cloud our customers can succeed and increase their revenue from real-time intelligence into which programs and assets are delivering engagement."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence helps you grow your business with actionable intent data. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us the 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, the 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and the 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Media contact:

Marissa Jabczenski

Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE True Influence

Related Links

http://www.trueinfluence.com

