True Link selected to manage ABLE Act programs of Ohio, eleven other states

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Link Financial, Inc. announced today that, after an extensive competitive process, it has been selected as the program manager for the ABLE Act programs of twelve states – Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

True Link is a financial firm that delivers life-enhancing banking and investment services for people with disabilities, as well as individuals with Alzheimer's and dementia, mental health conditions, special needs, and people in recovery from addiction.

ABLE Act accounts are checking, savings, and investment accounts used by people with disabilities to invest tax-free for their future and to spend their money without jeopardizing eligibility for Medicaid and other programs. The National Disability Institute estimates eight million Americans are eligible to open ABLE accounts.

STABLE, the Ohio-led consortium of twelve states, was the first-established ABLE program in the United States. Currently, it has the most participants and assets under management of any ABLE program nationally and is used by individuals in all fifty states.

"The ability to spend, save, and protect your money is critical to any person's independence and autonomy," said True Link CEO Kai Stinchcombe. "We're proud to play a role in providing high-quality financial services to the growing number of people served by ABLE programs and in introducing the STABLE plan to our many existing customers in Ohio and beyond."

True Link offers customer support by phone, email, and text message with a 99% satisfaction rating, the ability to make instant funds transfers between accounts of different types, and specialized software focused on specific situations, such as helping people recovering from addiction avoid relapse and protecting vulnerable older adults from fraud. Sixteen states currently provide free or reduced-price True Link payment cards to the participants in their ABLE programs.

Vulnerable older adults, people with disabilities, and those recovering from addiction – fifty million Americans in total – need more from their financial institutions. Whether it's protecting seniors from fraud, helping people with special needs preserve lifesaving medical benefits, or preventing an impulsive cash withdrawal or purchase that could lead to relapse, families turn to True Link when they need a financial partner who can help them navigate life's challenges. True Link Financial Advisors, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of True Link Financial, Inc., is an SEC-registered investment advisor that provides the investment management and advisory services for its clients.

STABLE Accounts are not guaranteed or insured by the Ohio Treasurer's office, the State of Ohio, any state agency or subdivision thereof, or their authorized agents or affiliates. You could lose money by investing in STABLE Account. Consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. This is not an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security. Limits and eligibility requirements apply.

