True Made Foods Ketchup Ranks First in National Comparison

GREAT FALLS, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivers & Strivers Funds is pleased to announce that True Made Foods Ketchup, a fast-growing newcomer, ranked first for nutrition in a national comparison published July 28, 2021 by EatThis.com. In an article titled "The Best & Worst Ketchup on Grocery Store Shelves—Ranked," the popular website compared 19 brands of grocery-store ketchups for nutritional value based upon lowest amounts of added sugar, added salt, corn syrup, and high-fructose corn syrup. True Made Foods' Veggie Ketchup, sweetened only with natural fruits and vegetables, ranked first overall among all brands for healthiest choice.

Abe Kamarck, Founder & CEO of True Made Foods said, "We are very happy to be ranked healthiest choice for ketchup by Eat This, one of the most influential voices for healthy nutrition and living. Some of America's favorite condiments are also some of the biggest sources of hidden sugar. This comparison shows that we can offer our families healthy, great-tasting choices with zero added sugar and no artificial ingredients. As a company, we are building strong momentum entering a build-and-grow phase. This top rating will help introduce us to new customers and new partners.

Doug Doan, General Partner, Hivers & Strivers Funds—lead investors in True Made Foods—said, "We invest in companies led by military vets with exceptional leadership skills and large growth potential. True Made Foods is that and more. Abe Kamarck (Navy combat vet) presented us with a better product and a solid business plan to succeed against some of the largest food companies in America. Today that vision has come true as the top-rated ketchup in America. We are pleased to be moving forward with our third funding for True Made Foods since 2018."

True Made Foods was founded in 2015 and now has products in 5,000+ stores across the United States including Kroger, Safeway, Whole Foods, and Walmart. Its product line of naturally sweetened condiments includes a variety of ketchups, BBQ Sauces, mustards, and srirachas. It is currently the fastest growing brand of ketchup in the U.S. and is the official ketchup of Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, and Washington Nationals Stadium. In 2020, the company reported $2M+ in gross sales with YoY grocery sales growth of 175% and per-store velocities +40%. During 2021 the company has grown online sales by four times and is now expanding into the restaurant and food services markets.

About True Made Foods

True Made Foods produces a full line of condiments and sauces with no added sugar or artificial ingredients. For more information about True Made Foods, please visit www.truemadefoods.com or contact Vanessa Jaikaran, Director of Marketing, at 631-530-6637 or [email protected].

About Hivers & Strivers Funds

Hivers & Strivers Funds invests exclusively in companies led by military veterans and service academy graduates of West Point, Annapolis, Air Force, and Coast Guard. For more information about Hivers & Strivers Funds please visit www.HiversAndStrivers.com or contact Sheila Parekh-Blum at 917-971-0760 or [email protected].

