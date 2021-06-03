True North Advisory Expands with Veteran Tech Executives Andrew Miller and Dino Di Palma

Both Miller and Di Palma are experienced tech executives with previous CEO experience. Both also share the distinction of having known and worked with all three of True North's founding partners at BroadSoft Inc. (BSFT), which was the world's leading supplier of software and cloud-based unified communication technology and services and was acquired by Cisco Systems in 2018 for $1.9 billion.

True North founding partners Michael Tessler and Scott Hoffpauir launched BroadSoft in 1998, and Jim Tholen joined as CFO in 2007. They led BroadSoft as the company grew to become a global powerhouse with 2,000 employees and more than 26 million business users across more than 80 countries. BroadSoft was credited with being at the forefront of pioneering a massive new industry aimed at moving communication into the cloud - now known as UCaaS.

Michael Tessler served as BroadSoft's CEO for nearly 20 years before its sale to Cisco. Today, he applies the lessons he learned during those years to advise True North clients on strategy, positioning and how to build truly great organizations. Co-founder Scott Hoffpauir was BroadSoft's Chief Technology Officer for 20 years after the company's launch in 1998. An award-winning authority on technology innovation, he draws upon his own BroadSoft experiences to help clients accelerate their product development and technology innovation. Jim Tholen, the third True North co-founder, was BroadSoft's Chief Financial Officer for more than a decade and oversaw numerous acquisitions; as well as driving the company's 2010 initial public offering, and its sale to Cisco. He has been awarded the CFO of the Year by the Northern Virginia Technology Council and by the Maryland Tech Council. He advises clients on a variety of strategic financial topics, including business model and pricing, acquisitions, fundraising and corporate strategy.

Andrew Miller served on BroadSoft's board of directors and later worked directly on the company's executive team developing an additional route to market for its BroadCloud product offering via the enterprise channel. Based in San Francisco, Miller also served as director for several other public company boards including Bridgepoint Education (BPI), Gigamon (GIMO), and Informatica (INFA). He was also CEO and board member at Polycom and Tandberg, and held other senior executive positions at Cisco and IPC Information Systems.

Dino Di Palma, based in Boston, played key roles as Chief Revenue Officer at BroadSoft, President of the Americas & Strategic Accounts at Avaya, CEO of edge network supplier Benu Networks, member of G20 Ventures and Chief Operating Officer for Acme Packet. Di Palma built and managed a global sales and business development team into a global organization that both created and became a leader in the session border control space. This 14-year journey included Acme Packet's successful IPO, and its eventual acquisition by Oracle Corporation for more than $2 billion.

"I'm thrilled to become a True North Advisory partner," Di Palma concludes, "and eager to begin helping our clients develop winning strategies, overcome challenges and take advantage of emerging opportunities."

"True North's unique differentiator is our team collaboration combined with our individual best in class expertise," says Miller. "Everyone here understands that the real value of our advice and industry insights lies in our ability to stay firmly focused on the future."



True North aims to be the premier trusted advisor to B2B enterprise and service provider companies across a broad spectrum of technology and communications industries and game-changing developments such as unified communications as a service (UCaaS), artificial intelligence, robotics, edge computing and cyber threats. It provides customized, high-impact strategic advice tailored for senior-level audiences. As seasoned world-class operators and advisors, True North caters to the unique needs of early-stage founders, C-level executives and boards as well as the complexity and detail required by late-stage and public companies throughout their life cycles – from incubation to exit.

With locations in Austin, Boston, San Francisco, and Washington D.C., True North is connected with the country's leading technology hubs and maintains numerous relationships with strategic partners and investors. For more information: www.truenorthadvisory.us/

