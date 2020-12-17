True Office Learning Wins Prestigious Award for "A Learning Management System for a Compliance Training Ecosystem"

The award recognizes and validates True Office's innovative, user-centric learning management system (LMS), LearnIO. Tweet this

True Office Learning's compliance training products are built to function as an ecosystem, driven by behavioral data that flows out of Scholar, the primary courseware. That data can be used to determine remediation, follow-up messaging, and even artificial intelligence-driven experiences, all based on demonstrated learner proficiency. Although the courseware and related products are easy to use and implement, oftentimes creating, maintaining, pivoting, and tweaking the compliance program comes with many implementation, administrative, and technical challenges that ultimately fall on an organization's LMS.

Poor user experiences and LMS interfaces, decentralization of features that require several platforms to achieve a common goal, and lack of client-defined customization all lead to inefficiencies that detract from compliance program execution, making a company's goal of an effective training program difficult or impossible to achieve. True Office Learning client feedback, surveying, and data on LMS usage led to the creation of the LearnIO LMS platform with two simple, client-centric goals:

Easier course implementation and faster turnaround for launching course materials

LMS features designed to support and strengthen clients' overall training program strategies and plan

"The goal with LearnIO was to build something easily customizable that allows clients to dial up or down the features and functionality they need to fit their overall program," said Eric Lubliner, True Office's Lead Product Manager for LearnIO. "We grew frustrated watching clients struggle with LMS platforms that were too complicated and not user-friendly. Our team built LearnIO with a module-style interface where features can be added or removed to better suit the client; report customizations so that client administrators can easily see data on completions, enrollment, login history, progress, customization of email templates, and the communications scheduler. We also wanted to simplify the course upload process. LearnIO uses a three-click course uploader that has made it possible for clients to launch a new course in as little as one business day. We are proud of what we've built here and are thrilled with the recognition from Brandon Hall Group."

"Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head. "It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt. Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations' success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits. A complete list of winners can be found here .

About True Office Learning

Driving elevated employee performance for more than 300 leading organizations, True Office Learning is the creator of award-winning adaptive learning and behavioral intelligence technology for enterprises.

Its cloud-based, platform-independent software transforms boring, passive training into active, learn-by-doing digital experiences that yield previously immeasurable behavioral insight and predictive analytics for the organization. With an unwavering focus on the human element and quantifiable efficacy to drive better business outcomes, True Office Learning builds better businesses by helping employees be their best selves.

True Office Learning is based in New York City.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to learning and talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For the last 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of more than 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent, and are the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of learning and development, talent management, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition, and HR/workforce management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit www.brandonhall.com .

SOURCE True Office Learning