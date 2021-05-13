True Receives Triple Recognition by Inc. Magazine, Hunt Scanlon, and Forbes

HADDONFIELD, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True, the fast-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, has been recognized by numerous publications for exceptional employee experience and company growth.

For the second time, True earned the distinction as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2021 . The firm was also named a winner in the medium-large company category. Companies were selected based on employee surveys and a review of management effectiveness, company benefits, and programs for employee growth.

According to Inc.: "This is no small feat, as this year's field of entries was the most competitive we've ever seen. In 2021, thousands of companies applied to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in America. From the many remarkable companies vying for the award, only a fraction are being honored as Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces. Clearly, True has gone through extraordinary lengths to attract, develop, and maintain its workforce."

"This is truly an honor worth celebrating," said Joe Riggione , founder and co-CEO of True. "Core to our culture at True is viewing success as a by-product of treating people well. It's been incredible to see that ethos come to life in how our teams support each other in the most difficult of circumstances. We are especially thankful for the recognition this year," Riggione added.

In addition to True's recognition for workplace culture, the firm was also acknowledged for its exceptional growth and increasing prominence. Industry analysts Hunt Scanlon ranked True the 7th largest executive search firm by revenue in their annual ranking of the Top 50 Recruiters this April.

In spite of the challenging environment created by the pandemic, True grew 9% by revenue in 2020 and was the only executive search firm to grow among the top eight firms. That growth continued the trend for True, which has maintained a monumental 35% CAGR over the last three years vs. the executive search industry's 3% CAGR during the same time period. That pace is only accelerating in 2021 - with search volume rocketing 43% from Q4 of 2020 to Q1 of 2021.

"True's tech-driven approach has set the new standard for talent management," said Brad Stadler , founder and co-CEO of True. "It's rewarding to see this propel our firm, and the entire industry, to the next level. We're grateful to our incredible clients that allow us to partner with them to create next-generation companies," Stadler added.

Finally, True was recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2021 published this May. The list acknowledges the top 200 executive search firms with rankings determined from surveys and nominations from external recruiters, HR managers, and role candidates.

About True

The True platform is a global suite of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management. True consists of five business units: True Search, Thrive, Synthesis, AboveBoard and True Equity.

True Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies, and public companies seeking transformative growth.

Thrive

Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters, and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.

Synthesis

A multi-layered approach to leadership assessment and development which combines the evaluation methods of elite military units, executive coaching techniques and agile methodology principles.

AboveBoard

A diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. We provide access to hundreds to full-time or interim opportunities so members can proactively find their next executive role based on what they want to accomplish rather than who they know.

True Equity

True Equity makes direct investments in high-growth companies backed by elite venture capital firms. With a diverse focus across stage and industry verticals, True Equity is a strategic partner.

Press contact:

Sarah Mikhailova

VP of Communications

M: 917-705-8285

[email protected]

SOURCE True

Related Links

https://trueplatform.com

