True Search's New Private Equity Practice Brings Functional and Commercial Expertise to the Global PE Industry

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Search, the fastest growing executive search firm and 7th largest by revenue in North America, continues to expand its reach with a new official practice dedicated to private equity (PE) firms and their portfolio companies. The formation of True's private equity practice will bring even greater business insights, executive talent networks, and collective expertise to an already long, successful track record with PE's most recognizable brands including Warburg Pincus, Vista Equity, JMI Equity, Summit Partners, Susquehanna Growth Equity, L Catterton and others.

True Search Partner Conor Leamy will serve as the PE practice lead in North America. To ensure continued global connectivity, Conor will also work closely with London-based Partner Cosmo Lush, who co-leads True's International CEO/BOD practice. Recently listed as one of the top 75 firms on Hunt Scanlon's Power 75 Rankings for PE work , True's PE experience spans growth equity, mid-market, and large buyout firms. The firm's team brings deep experience as a trusted advisor and strategic search partner in placing both operating partners in PE firms, and executives and board members in portfolio companies that have driven material transformation, measurable EBITDA improvements, and successful exits through acquisitions and IPOs.

"Private Equity is a $3 trillion industry that requires not only a mastery of knowledge of the space itself, but also a tailored outlook and a passion for creating value. We've assembled an exceptional team of dedicated experts who will strengthen the existing strategic partnerships with our clients and candidates," said Joe Riggione, co-CEO at True. "This natural progression for us also enables us to reach even more firms seeking growth opportunities and quality executives to lead the charge," Riggione added.

True Search's expertise across consumer, enterprise, security, edtech, fintech, gaming, media and entertainment, healthcare, and life sciences companies (private, public, and venture-backed) include placing functional leaders in:

CEO/BOD

CISO

Finance

Investment Professionals

Sales, Marketing and Customer Success

People, Talent & Legal

Product, Data & Technology.

