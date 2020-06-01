True Spec Opens Denver Custom Fitting Studio at The Ridge at Castle Pines North

DENVER, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Spec Golf, the global leader in custom club fitting and club building, announced the opening of its newest outdoor fitting location at The Ridge at Castle Pines North. The outdoor studio offers Denver-area golfers a luxury fitting experience at the premier Troon-managed facility, to improve their game by customizing their next set of clubs. True Spec Denver is now open with elaborate social distancing precautions in place, and golfers can book a fitting today at www.truespecgolf.com/locations/denver/.

As the nation perseveres through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, True Spec is taking additional safety precautions to observe social distancing recommendations while providing its industry-leading custom club fitting experience. While True Spec has always had cleaning and sanitation processes at every studio, the Denver location is implementing additional steps to ensure customers and employees are safe. This includes a temporary appointment-only policy.

In appreciation of the heroes who have been bravely managing the front lines of the pandemic, True Spec is offering free fittings for healthcare professionals for the next 90 days.

Consistently ranked by GOLF Magazine and Golf Digest as one of America's top club fitters, True Spec is the nation's top premium club fitting brand. Using True Spec's brand-agnostic fitting matrix of 35,000 club head and shaft combinations from every major manufacturer, Master Club Fitter Tyler Yearly can match players with the perfect equipment to fit their game. The outdoor hitting bay is also stocked with a blueprint station, proprietary wedge fitting matrix and Trackman launch monitor.

The Ridge at Castle Pines North is an award-winning example of Tom Weiskopf's fluent, well-proportioned layout that presents players with roomy fairways, sculpted bunkers and large, rolling greens. The Ridge is recognized by top publications such as GOLF Magazine, Colorado Avid Golfer, Golfweek, Golf Advisor, and Golf Digest as one of Colorado's top golf courses. More specifically, the Ridge has been voted as the top Denver region golf course several times as well as the top golf course in Colorado five times by Colorado Avid Golfer.

"Our team uses the same club fitting and building process we utilize with tour pros to find the best brand-agnostic equipment to fit your swing and improve your game."said True Spec President Ryan Richardson. "We are excited to bring our experience and expertise to The Ridge at Castle Pines North and together introduce a new level of customization to the Denver golf community."

This new location is the result of a preferred partnership between True Spec and Troon to bring the award-winning custom fitting process to the country's finest Troon-managed courses.

The Ridge at Castle Pines North joins an impressive roster of over 20 first-class golf destinations to offer the True Spec fitting experience. Since its founding in 2014, True Spec has grown into the undisputed leader in luxury fitting with locations across North America, and in major international cities and mobile fitting teams. Each club fit by True Spec is built by hand inside the company's 25,000-square-foot build shop in Scottsdale and built to the exact specifications that were determined during the fitting process. Fitting sessions range from $125 to $350.

About True Spec Golf

True Spec Golf is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The premium brand agnostic club fitting company was founded in 2014 and now has more than 20 studios around the world. True Spec Golf's fitting matrix stocks more than 35,000 combinations of club heads and shafts from all leading equipment manufacturers. Our expertise has been validated by some of the most well-known PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour players around the world. We strive to offer the best possible experience, providing every player with clubs that maximize their potential and performance.

In 2018, the company was acquired by golf entrepreneur Howard Milstein, and is now part of Milstein's 8AM Golf family. In addition to True Spec, other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Jack Nicklaus); GOLF Magazine and the GOLF.com website; legendary club maker Miura Golf; GolfLogix, the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; and Club Conex, a global leader in the design and manufacture of adjustable golf club adapter systems.

For more information, visit www.truespecgolf.com.

