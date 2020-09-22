True Velocity Unveils Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities With Potential to Reinvent Ammunition Supply Chain

GARLAND, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based True Velocity, an advanced manufacturing and technology company specializing in small-arms ammunition, is introducing new technology and proprietary solutions to help armed forces streamline ammunition production and logistics from anywhere in the world. The company's manufacturing capabilities can power customizable and highly portable "cells," allowing for decentralized and automated ammunition production. True Velocity recently received its 145th issued patent for its manufacturing technology, processes and products.

True Velocity manufacturing is aimed at reducing inefficiencies in the ammunition supply chain, improving manufacturing safety, and has capacity to produce as many as 600 million rounds per year from its operations. The cell production technology from True Velocity includes everything from casing manufacturing to loading of ammunition in a physical footprint that requires only 2,500 square feet.

During testimony in front of the House Armed Services Committee, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology Dr. Bruce Jette mentioned the shortfalls of current ammunition manufacturing logistics in the U.S. and provided a blueprint for modernization. Congressman Donald Norcross opened the hearing, expressing concern that "essential functions of ammunition [are] done in museum-like conditions."

Dr. Jette said, "We have been reticent to bring our production facilities into the 21st century. But we are at an inflection point, knowing that technology offers true modernization pathways that can significantly improve both safety and transform the production capability."

The single largest producer of ammunition for the U.S. Armed Forces, Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, has been in operation since 1941 and produces nearly 1.4 billion rounds of ammunition per year at a 3,935-acre facility. When asked about opportunities to modernize operations, Dr. Jette referenced the potential of using polymer casing manufacturers.

"What we will likely do is use their facilities to develop our interim supplies while we develop our in-house capabilities," said Jette. "My insistence is upon transforming our approach as opposed to modernizing."

True Velocity can ship manufacturing infrastructure anywhere in the world and can create operational manufacturing cells within months. Traditional ammunition manufacturing lines take as long as two years to accomplish similar outputs.

"We are uniquely positioned to enhance the armed forces' capabilities through manufacturing modernization and enabling logistical efficiencies," said Chris Tedford, president of True Velocity. "At True Velocity, we obsess over quality control and want to provide our country's leaders with solutions that reinvent ammunition production, industrial supply chains, quality and distribution."

True Velocity, founded in 2010, is based in the U.S. with manufacturing operations in Garland, Texas, just northeast of Dallas. More than 1 million rounds of True Velocity composite-cased cartridges will be delivered throughout 2020-2021 to the U.S. Army as ammunition solutions are tested by the U.S. Army's Next Generation Squad Weapons program.

