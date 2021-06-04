True Vine Organics is proud to Announces our New Product True Vine CNMN™.

Cinnamon is scientifically proven to aid blood vessel dilation, alleviating high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Its antihyperglycemic properties help balance blood sugar levels and boost metabolism. Cinnamon also provides beneficial gut flora and antioxidants to enhance gut health and protect cells from damage, respectively.

True Vine CNMN™ made with first grade Ceylon cinnamon, Alba cinnamon contains double the amount of Cinnamaldehyde compared to any other grade. True Vine CNMN™ is 100% natural, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, USDA Organic, and Kosher certified. Our product is extracted using True Vine's proprietary extraction process in an FDA Registered Facility in the USA and lab-tested for potency and contaminants.

For more information or to place your order, click here.

Our Testimonies

After trying countless supplements and diets, I could not find an efficient way to reduce my high cholesterol levels until I started using True Vine's CNMN™. With this product, my cholesterol reduced by 100mg/dL in one month, which I didn't experience with any other product.

Vijay, 46 yrs, male, PA

I tried various methods— dieting, exercise programs, holistic remedies— and could not reduce my high cholesterol levels. After trying CNMN™, it decreased by 40mg/dL in a month. I'm happy to have found a natural route towards a healthier lifestyle

Sundar.K, 51 yrs, male, FL

ABOUT US

True Vine Organics is a bold initiative to dive back into nature's robust offerings that have been long forgotten or ignored. Encouraging everyone to choose natural products that have the potential to keep you healthy and protected without the side effects of unnecessary harmful chemicals is our mission. While our CNMN boosts heart and gut health, proper nutrition and an active lifestyle is still key to a long term healthy and happy life. Choose Health, Choose Nature!

SOURCE True Vine Organic LLC

Related Links

https://truevinecnmnhny.com

