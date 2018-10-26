TrueAccord Named To The 2018 CB Insights Fintech 250 List Of Fastest-Growing Fintech Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueAccord (www.TrueAccord.com), the first-of-its-kind tech platform that transforms the antiquated debt recovery industry, announced today that the company was named to the coveted CB Insights second annual Fintech 250 list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. This announcement comes on the heels of the company also being recognized as one of Gartner's "Cool Vendors" in Banking.

"We're thrilled to be named to CB Insights' Fintech 250 roster, which highlights TrueAccord's growth and leading position in transforming the dated debt recovery industry," said Ohad Samet, chief executive officer and co-founder, TrueAccord. "This recognition underscores our commitment to using technology to help companies in a variety of industries, such as telecommunications, finance, and eCommerce, recover outstanding invoices, maintain positive customer relationships, help Americans get out of debt as well as increase consumer protection."

Founded in 2013, TrueAccord offers data driven, digital first debt recovery technology that bridges the gap between the creditor and the roughly 77 million Americans who currently have debt in collections. The system uses behavioral analytics, machine learning, and a humanistic approach – the first time the antiquated (and often menacing) debt collection system has been challenged in decades. Over 25 percent of consumers contacted by debt collectors feel threatened. Samet built the TrueAccord platform with the goal of disrupting debt collection with AI, transparency, and most importantly – empathy.

"After we named the inaugural Fintech 250 in 2017, they went on to raise $23B including 30 rounds of over $100 million. Twenty-two of the Fintech 250 have already exited with half via IPO. This year, we've added 113 new companies to the Fintech 250 using the CB Insights Mosaic algorithm, and the group is broad, covering everything from insurance tech to consumer banking to capital markets tech. We look forward to the success of this year's group," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal.

