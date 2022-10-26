TrueCar Launches Online Credit Application on TrueCar.com in Southern California

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient, and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, is piloting a new online credit application feature, as part of the core product offering on truecar.com for consumers in Southern California. The pilot, which is launching with nearly 200 dealers, will allow consumers who visit truecar.com to structure VIN-specific lease, finance or cash payments online and instantly request credit approval.

TrueCar's new online credit application pilot features prominent incentives programs, as well as applicable taxes and fees, to provide full pricing transparency and tailors the implementation to each participating dealership's preferences, such as enabling the auto lenders chosen by the dealer.

"This online credit application is one more step toward online vehicle transactability. We know it's important for our lender partners to have greater opportunities to offer financing up front to consumers," said Mike Darrow, President and CEO at TrueCar. "We're continuing to bring new functionality to TrueCar that optimizes both the consumer and dealer experiences."

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter . TrueCar media email: [email protected]

SOURCE TrueCar.com