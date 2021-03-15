TrueCar Makes Donation to DAV and Announces Dealership Winners of $21K Challenge From NADA

In support of TrueCar's ongoing commitment to the military community, TrueCar pledged to donate $100, up to $11,000, to DAV for every meeting set during NADA. Additionally, four dealerships were picked at random to win a $2,500 donation for a nonprofit organization of their choice. TrueCar is committed to donating $11,000 to DAV and $2,500 four nonprofit organizations, for a total donation of $21,000.

"TrueCar has a shared value with our dealer partners to positively impact the communities in which we do business," said Mike Darrow, CEO & President at TrueCar. "This giveaway is extremely meaningful to our organization, and we are honored to support our dealers and military community through this momentous opportunity with our long-time partner, DAV."

TrueCar Dealership Winners and Nonprofit of Choice

Additionally, Trophy Nissan in Mesquite, Texas plans to match the $2,500 donation from TrueCar to Sharing Life, making a total donation of $5,000 to the Texas based, non-profit organization.

"DAV has found a faithful and committed partner in TrueCar, a company that, time and again, proves its dedication to our nation's heroes," said DAV National Adjutant and CEO Marc Burgess. "This generous donation will help ensure DAV continues to provide the best service to America's veterans by funding programs that directly impact the wellbeing of disabled veterans, their families and survivors."

Cory Remsburg and DAV joined TrueCar on TrueCar's Industry Insider Facebook Live show to announce the winners on Friday, February 12. To watch a recording of the event, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/TrueCarDealers/. For more information on the NADA 2021 giveaway, please visit: https://dealerportal.truecar.com/dealer/nada2021.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: [email protected]

About DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

