TrueCar Partners with DAV True Patriot Salute to Honor Service Members, Veterans and Fallen Heroes for Military Appreciation Month

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, announces its sponsorship of the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) True Patriot Salute, a free, customizable video platform that allows the public to honor a service member, veteran or fallen hero in their life with a personalized video message for Military Appreciation Month.

Now through May 31, individuals can visit www.DAVTruePatriotSalute.org to create and share their custom video in just a few clicks: (1) Add the first name and the branch of service of the person you want to honor, (2) Select a description of your honoree, (3) Add your first name, and (4) Once final, your custom video will be available on your personal video page for easy sharing with family and friends on social media.

"TrueCar is proud to support the DAV True Patriot Salute for Military Appreciation Month," said Mike Darrow, CEO & President at TrueCar. "This program is a meaningful way to recognize our service members, veterans and fallen heroes who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. We are honored to be a part of it with our long-time partner, DAV."

"DAV is grateful for our continued partnership with TrueCar," said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. "Honoring veterans with these videos is a special way to recognize their service and sacrifices during the month of May."

TrueCar has partnered with DAV since 2017 on the DrivenToDrive program, which was created to help injured veterans regain their independence and get back behind the wheel of a vehicle. For more information about the TrueCar DrivenToDrive mission, please visit: www.truecar.com/driventodrive .

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: [email protected]

About DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.truecar.com

