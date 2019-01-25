TrueCar Receives Two "Top Rated" DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) today announced it has received two "Top Rated" DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards. Determined by thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community, TrueCar was "Top Rated" in dealer satisfaction for the New Car Leads and Used Car Advertising categories at a special event hosted in conjunction with the 2019 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo.

"This industry recognition showcases our commitment to working closely with dealers to build a fully transparent, end-to-end digital solution that improves the way people both buy and sell cars," said Brian Skutta, Executive Vice President of Dealer Sales and Service, TrueCar. "We're proud to be named a top growth partner to dealers and look forward to our continued partnership and dedication to delivering a great car buying experience."

TrueCar's innovative technology powers car-buying programs for over 500 companies and its network of over 16,000 Certified Dealers, connecting them to over one half of all new car buyers during the purchasing process. TrueCar's proprietary TrueCar Trade platform serves as a modern, leading edge tool for consumers and a cost-effective, best-in-class acquisition tool for dealers. It enables dealers to build greater trust with consumers by virtue of its user-friendly design and transparent real-time valuations.

"We congratulate TrueCar on receiving both the "Top Rated" New Car Leads and Used Car Advertising Awards, accolades we consider to be one of our industry's most important because it comes directly from dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "In our ninth year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continues to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as TrueCar. We're thrilled TrueCar has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community."

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at DrivingSales.com Vendor Ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings is the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products/solutions in their stores. Each rating is verified as coming from an actual dealership employee.

Full award results are available online at http://events.drivingsales.com/dealer-satisfaction-awards/ . Award winners are showcased in the 2019 Spring issue of the DrivingSales Dealership Vendor Buyers Guide which, in addition to being distributed at the 2019 NADA Convention and Expo, is delivered to every new car dealership nationwide, as well as to the top 100 used car dealerships.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 16,000 Certified Dealers also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Over one half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and get updates on our blog.

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales' mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or performance analytics visit DrivingSales.com, DrivingSales.com/HCM and DrivingSalesData.com

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.