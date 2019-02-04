TrueCar to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 14

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, following the close of market.

Chip Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Pierantoni, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com.

TrueCar Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call Details



Date: Thursday, February 14, 2019



Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)



Dial-In: 1-877-407-0789 (domestic)





1-201-689-8562 (international)



Webcast: Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 7:30 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 28, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 13687289

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com.

