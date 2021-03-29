TrueCare Launches MyChart®, Free Patient Portal, for Patients to Better Manage Their Healthcare Information

SAN MARCOS, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCare, a nonprofit healthcare provider for the underserved in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties, officially launched its MyChart® patient portal today to help patients easily access and manage their health information, now at their fingertips, in one secure online website.

"Our patients deserve the best healthcare solutions we can offer, and MyChart is our patients' personal connection to better health and well-being. Especially now as we've seen an increase in virtual visits, we continue to strive to improve our online experience," says TrueCare's President and CEO, Michelle D. Gonzalez. "This electronic system will improve the overall patient experience and care coordination, which has long been our goal. Our patients deserve the best."

The MyChart portal gives TrueCare's nearly 60,000 patients a convenient and simple way to stay connected to all their healthcare information from their computers and smartphones. Patients have quick online access to request appointments, see health reminders, send and receive secure messages to their provider directly, see their lab results, request prescription refills and review their medical records in English or Spanish.

"MyChart gives me peace of mind," says Teresa Marin whose 2-year-old son is a TrueCare pediatric patient. "If I forget something about him or his health, I can easily check his MyChart records including the doctors' notes, see if he is missing any immunizations or request to schedule an appointment."

TrueCare's medical staff is equally excited about the launch of MyChart. "Today, people lead such busy lives, especially our patients with their responsibilities to work, home and family. We are pleased to make their lives easier by improving the patient to doctor experience with a system so simple to use and so beneficial to all of us," says Dr. Marie Russell, TrueCare's Chief Medical Officer and Chief Operating Officer (CMO/COO).

As a primary healthcare provider in North San Diego and Riverside counties, TrueCare often refers its patients to other specialties, hospitals and medical centers such as Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego, UC San Diego Health, Scripps Health and others. MyChart is embedded in Epic System's electronic health record, the software system that integrates with these healthcare organizations and others across the globe.

"TrueCare's MyChart Patient Portal is designed with our patients' safety in mind," adds Tracy Elmer, Chief Innovation Officer for TrueCare. "Because these healthcare organizations also use the Epic system and offer MyChart, TrueCare can now securely interoperate with them more effectively so patients have all of their health information in one place."

Enroll or login at, visit www./truecare.org/mychart to explore all the ways MyChart makes managing your healthcare easy and convenient. It is mobile friendly and available for iOS and Android.

For more information, visit https://truecare.org/

About TrueCare

TrueCare provides an affordable, comprehensive and culturally sensitive healthcare experience to nearly 60,000 patients a year, many of whom are underinsured, or have no medical insurance. For nearly 50 years, TrueCare has served North San Diego and Riverside Counties with services ranging from primary care, pediatrics, women's health, behavioral health, chiropractic and dentistry. In addition, TrueCare offers transportation services, community health outreach, insurance enrollment assistance, and case management programs.

