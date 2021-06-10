Truechip Announces Customer Shipment of PCIe Gen 6 Verification IP

NOIDA & BENGALURU, India, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truechip, the Verification IP Specialist, today announced that it has shipped early adoption version of PCIe Gen 6 Verification IP with spec version 0.7, which is the latest spec version for PCIe series.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Kishore, CEO at Truechip said, "We are excited to announce the first customer shipment of early adopter version of PCIe Gen 6 Verification IP. This release is a major milestone as PCIe Gen 6 enhances the data speed to 64 GTPs with better power efficiency than Gen 5, minimal addition of latency, high reliability and negligible additional overheads".

"PCIe Gen 6 also uses PAM4 encoding to double to data rate per pin and FLIT encoding for low latency and high efficiency. PCIe has vast applications in Networking/ Communication, Data Center/ Storage, Automotive, Artificial Intelligence and even in Mobile industry. This customer shipment of PCIe Gen 6 is reflective of the importance of PCIe standards in the ever-evolving technology industry," said Nitin. He further added "By delivering PCIe Verification IP and test suites including early support for the latest standard, Truechip enables designers to efficiently design the latest devices and subsystems and accelerate verification closure."

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Agarwal, Head-Marketing & Sales at Truechip said, "Being the pioneer in the area of verification, Truechip's constant endeavor is to invent new products and solutions which can revolutionize the working mechanism in the verification industry. As a result, we have in assembly line numerous protocols which will be introduced in near future. We seek your support in launching more innovative products in the coming future. For more information on PCIe Gen 6 Verification IP, you can visit our website or can click here.

A bout Truechip:

Truechip is a leading provider of Verification IP solutions, DFT, Physical design and verification services, which aid to accelerate IP/ SOC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SOC. Truechip provides Verification IP solutions for RISC V-based chips, Networking, Automotive, Microcontroller, Mobile, Storage, Data Centers, AI domains for all known protocols along with custom VIP development. A privately held company with solid and seasoned leadership, having global footprints and coverage across North America, Europe, and Asia. Truechip offers Industry's first 24 x 7 technical support.

