Truechip Announces First Customer Shipment of SD Express Verification IP

Truechip, the Verification IP Specialist, today announced that it has shipped early adoption version of SD Express Verification IP .

On this occasion, Mr. Nitin Kishore, CEO, Truechip, said, "SD Express offers a memory card which gives benefits of a removable SSD. SD Express provides a standard for SD Card with futuristic capacity and speeds. It builds and incorporates the advantages of PCIe and NVMe into the SD Card."

"Our first customer shipment of SD Card Express is reflective of the importance of storage standards in ever evolving storage technologies," Mr. Kishore further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Agarwal, Head, Marketing & Sales, Truechip, said, "By delivering SD Express Verification IP and test suites along with TruEYE™, the groundbreaking GUI, including support for the latest standard, Truechip enables designers to efficiently design and verify the latest devices and subsystems and accelerate verification closure."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. King, CEO, Grand Technology Inc. & Representative of Truechip in Taiwan, said, "The market in Taiwan offers huge potential for Truechip's VIPs and we are confident that customers here will appreciate the Truechip VIPs that are known for their quality, reliability and performance, across the world."

Few SD Express VIP Features:

Supports initialization through both SD interface and PCIe interface.

Supports Bus Mastering, Host Memory Buffer and Multi Queue without locking mechanism.

Supports fallback to SD Interface if PCIe Linkup fails.

About Truechip:

Truechip, The Verification IP Specialist, is a leading provider of Verification IP solutions, which aid to accelerate IP/ SoC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SoC. With its global development center in India, Truechip serves over 50 customers in many countries including US, Israel, Taiwan, Japan, France, Germany, India and China. The company participates in numerous global events including DAC, DVCON, MIPI DEVCON and SemIsrael. The team consists of over 150 engineers with an average experience of five years. Truechip has been serving customers for a decade in VLSI and offers Industry's first 24x5 technical support.

