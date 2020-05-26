TrueLight® and BIOS Lighting Partner for a Brighter, Healthier Future

SEATTLE, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new strategic partnership between TrueLight® and BIOS Lighting will now help make time at home more comfortable and enjoyable by bringing the health benefits of natural sunlight indoors. This collaboration is a necessary one as the number of people navigating remote work, online classes, and more time indoors increases.

TrueLight

Unlike conventional LEDs and fluorescents – that emit too much hazardous blue light, or junk light, and not enough of the sun's full spectrum during the daytime – the new dimmable TrueLight Circadia™ bulb uses patented BIOS SkyBlue® Technology to pinpoint key photoreceptors that signal circadian responses. During the daytime, the TrueLight Circadia bulb infuses the critical sky-blue region (near 490nm), which helps improve alertness, mood and performance. Dimming the bulb after the sun goes down removes daytime photoreceptors and sends nighttime signals to help the body prepare for a good night's sleep. The TrueLight Circadia bulb's day-to-night functionality will provide individuals and their families with truly circadian lighting so that they can feel and function their best, even at home.

Dave Asprey, CEO and founder of TrueLight, says, "I have made it a mission to seek the best methods, products and experts that move human existence forward. BIOS is one of those companies creating game-changing technology that is Human Compatible™ - meaning that it supports your biology and can help you achieve peak performance. The new TrueLight Circadia bulb is one of those items that will change the status quo for healthy lighting."

"BIOS is a biology-first company. It's with great excitement that we partner with TrueLight, a biology-forward company. We know that our current lighting environment compromises our health and our sleep. We are thrilled to make BIOS Skyblue® Technology available in the home and out into the world to improve people's lives," says Robert Soler, VP of Biological Research and Technology at BIOS Lighting.

To learn more about the TrueLight Circadia™ bulb, visit: https://shoptruelight.com/circadian-lighting

About BIOS

Biological Innovations and Optimization Systems, LLC (BIOS), a NASA spin-off, is a recognized innovator in the biological application of LED lighting. Through continuous research and development, BIOS LED lighting solutions continue to be at the forefront of human-centric lighting and a leader in plant growth lighting. By integrating years of biological expertise, with science first developed for the International Space Station, BIOS is driving the circadian lighting market with a biology first approach and brilliant quality LEDs in commercial and direct-to-consumer markets.

About TrueLight

TrueLight® is a leader in creating innovative light-based technology that supports human health and performance. Founded by Dave Asprey, the "Father of Biohacking" and 2X's New York Times® Best Seller, TrueLight is on a mission to help people leverage healthy light for healthier living with products that are backed by science.

Contact: Megan Soffer

Email: [email protected]

Website: ShopTrueLight.com

