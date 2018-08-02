TrueLook's New Video Maker is an Industry First for Easy Time-Lapse Customization

"No other construction cameras offer this level of customization," said Ken Pittman, chief marketing officer for TrueLook. "Users now have the control to add music, filter out bad weather or weekends and set it to use one photo taken at the same time each day to control for lighting. It's an easy way to turn time-lapses into engaging marketing tools."

Customers have options at their fingertips, but the new movie-making tool isn't mandatory; the TrueLook app will still generate standard time-lapse videos. In fact, at the completion of a project, TrueLook will now create a beautifully stylized time-lapse production, complete with a title card, pan and zoom effects, fading and music. This gives customers a premier marketing video with no effort. All the standard movies plus any custom movies will appear in a playlist, which can be viewed anytime during or after the project.

"Time-lapses are a great way to watch a project take shape from ground breaking to ribbon cutting, but they are also incredible ways to market your business," Pittman said. "TrueLook users can now easily tailor-make videos to highlight their projects online and on social media."

These updates are just the latest in a series of software upgrades designed to offer users more convenience and functionality. In recent months, TrueLook has unveiled integrations with Autodesk, PlanGrid, Procore, and CMIC. They will also launch new camera technology later this year.

About TrueLook

TrueLook is the only construction camera company to combine live jobsite viewing, project time-lapsing, and HD security recording in one turnkey system. TrueLook has pioneered new construction camera technologies for over 20 years, beginning with the world's first Pan-Tilt-Zoom camera in 1995. Their cameras capture over 50,000 construction time-lapse photos every day across the U.S. and Canada, and have delivered more than two billion images to 100 million users. For more information, visit www.truelook.com or call 833-TRUELOOK (833-878-3566).

