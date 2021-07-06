TrueName™ Customers Say Descriptive Domains Are Key to Dominating Search Engine Rankings

Blake Janover, founder and CEO of fintech Janover Ventures, built a strong foundation for his websites, such as multifamily.loans , by starting with a descriptive domain name and using logical organization to support it with content focused on related keywords, as well as strong technical SEO practices.

"The SEO benefits of a highly targeted, high-quality, responsive website tied to a descriptive domain turned out to be a powerful strategy that we've been able to duplicate many times over," Janover says. "Many of our other properties follow a similar formula, and as such, we have actually managed to build one of the most complete and intricate commercial finance networks in the world."

In 2020, Janover had 1 million unique visitors to its websites, primarily from organic traffic driven by SEO, and saw business growth of 184 percent.

southamerica.travel and thailandmotorcycle.tours are two more TrueName customer SEO success stories. Bradley Nehring, co-founder of South America Travel, explains, "We rank number one with our .travel domain, so it's not surprising that the number of hits to the site has increased tremendously."

Jeff Pike, Owner of TBB Motorcycle Adventures, comments, "Thailand Motorcycle Tours is a series of high-ranking keywords and having 'tours' in the URL describes the focus of our business. It has put us at the top of the first page in Google search results."

"We're thrilled to see so many of our customers build greater online visibility by using descriptive domains as the cornerstones of their SEO strategies," says Mina Neuberg, CMO of TrueName Domains. "Their websites appear on the first page of search results for their primary keywords, and people browsing the internet are more likely to click because they immediately know who they are and what they do."

TrueName domains also give customers the advantage of phishing protection by removing known homoglyphs of their names from the pool of available domains. The company also offers the Domains Protected Marks List (DPML)™ program, which gives large brands more control of their trademarks over all top-level domains in the Donuts portfolio.

